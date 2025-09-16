- Growth
Trades:
1 607
Profit Trades:
690 (42.93%)
Loss Trades:
917 (57.06%)
Best trade:
38 522.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-13 308.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 439 552.20 RUB (411 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 207 595.22 RUB (296 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (51 761.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58 336.99 RUB (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
27.68%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
798 (49.66%)
Short Trades:
809 (50.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
144.34 RUB
Average Profit:
2 086.31 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 316.90 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-42 514.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51 843.97 RUB (31)
Monthly growth:
-2.66%
Annual Forecast:
-32.22%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 884.00 RUB
Maximal:
116 840.03 RUB (10.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.13% (14 917.99 RUB)
By Equity:
5.23% (7 936.33 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SiH5
|355
|SiH4
|251
|SiU4
|223
|SiZ4
|185
|SiM4
|156
|SiM5
|152
|SiZ3
|149
|EuZ5
|67
|SiH6
|35
|EuU5
|22
|EuM4
|10
|RIU5
|1
|SiZ5
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SiH5
|-838
|SiH4
|802
|SiU4
|1K
|SiZ4
|1.2K
|SiM4
|784
|SiM5
|-70
|SiZ3
|942
|EuZ5
|-71
|SiH6
|-33
|EuU5
|111
|EuM4
|-51
|RIU5
|8
|SiZ5
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SiH5
|12K
|SiH4
|12K
|SiU4
|15K
|SiZ4
|15K
|SiM4
|26K
|SiM5
|7.3K
|SiZ3
|30K
|EuZ5
|-2.4K
|SiH6
|-2.8K
|EuU5
|2.9K
|EuM4
|-766
|RIU5
|320
|SiZ5
|193
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38 522.00 RUB
Worst trade: -13 308 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +51 761.03 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -42 514.03 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Алготрейдинг. Брокер Финам. Фьючерс Eu евро-рубль.
Торговля советником Superbot (создатель Владимир Чамин (Vladimir Chamin)).
Цель по доходности 30-100% годовых.
