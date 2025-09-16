SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Futures EA 1 FINAM maz
Vladimir Mazyrin

Futures EA 1 FINAM maz

Vladimir Mazyrin
0 reviews
Reliability
112 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 36%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 607
Profit Trades:
690 (42.93%)
Loss Trades:
917 (57.06%)
Best trade:
38 522.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-13 308.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 439 552.20 RUB (411 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 207 595.22 RUB (296 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (51 761.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58 336.99 RUB (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
27.68%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
798 (49.66%)
Short Trades:
809 (50.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
144.34 RUB
Average Profit:
2 086.31 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 316.90 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
44 (-42 514.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51 843.97 RUB (31)
Monthly growth:
-2.66%
Annual Forecast:
-32.22%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 884.00 RUB
Maximal:
116 840.03 RUB (10.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.13% (14 917.99 RUB)
By Equity:
5.23% (7 936.33 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SiH5 355
SiH4 251
SiU4 223
SiZ4 185
SiM4 156
SiM5 152
SiZ3 149
EuZ5 67
SiH6 35
EuU5 22
EuM4 10
RIU5 1
SiZ5 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SiH5 -838
SiH4 802
SiU4 1K
SiZ4 1.2K
SiM4 784
SiM5 -70
SiZ3 942
EuZ5 -71
SiH6 -33
EuU5 111
EuM4 -51
RIU5 8
SiZ5 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SiH5 12K
SiH4 12K
SiU4 15K
SiZ4 15K
SiM4 26K
SiM5 7.3K
SiZ3 30K
EuZ5 -2.4K
SiH6 -2.8K
EuU5 2.9K
EuM4 -766
RIU5 320
SiZ5 193
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38 522.00 RUB
Worst trade: -13 308 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +51 761.03 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -42 514.03 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Алготрейдинг. Брокер Финам. Фьючерс Eu евро-рубль. 

Торговля советником Superbot (создатель Владимир Чамин (Vladimir Chamin)).

Цель по доходности 30-100% годовых.
No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.20 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
