SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend SG
Yi Jian Feng

Trend SG

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 -24%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 872
Profit Trades:
1 232 (65.81%)
Loss Trades:
640 (34.19%)
Best trade:
935.55 USD
Worst trade:
-2 694.00 USD
Gross Profit:
131 096.95 USD (18 921 848 pips)
Gross Loss:
-130 389.00 USD (20 022 897 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (772.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 780.94 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
58.69%
Max deposit load:
46.19%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
992 (52.99%)
Short Trades:
880 (47.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
106.41 USD
Average Loss:
-203.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 120.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 193.10 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 006.32 USD
Maximal:
14 816.19 USD (101.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.87% (7 543.93 USD)
By Equity:
21.50% (2 903.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 967
XAUUSD 765
USDJPY 49
GBPUSD 20
EURUSD 16
US500 16
NAS100 11
JPN225 11
US30 9
AUDCAD 8
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 12
USDJPY 526
GBPUSD -493
EURUSD -276
US500 -33
NAS100 -318
JPN225 -858
US30 587
AUDCAD 25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1M
XAUUSD -46K
USDJPY 760
GBPUSD -370
EURUSD -1.2K
US500 -1.7K
NAS100 -16K
JPN225 -96K
US30 84K
AUDCAD 1.7K
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +935.55 USD
Worst trade: -2 694 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +772.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 120.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.13 16:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 14:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 20:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 20:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 07:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 02:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 23:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.29 13:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 02:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 02:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend SG
500 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
26
0%
1 872
65%
59%
1.00
0.38
USD
81%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.