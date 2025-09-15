SignalsSections
Pun Kiu Liu

MOTO202509

Pun Kiu Liu
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -67%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
255 (68.36%)
Loss Trades:
118 (31.64%)
Best trade:
255.85 USD
Worst trade:
-356.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 892.56 USD (8 065 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 312.65 USD (9 593 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (45.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
268.77 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
34.37%
Max deposit load:
52.44%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
207 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
166 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-3.81 USD
Average Profit:
11.34 USD
Average Loss:
-36.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-933.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-933.43 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-59.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 621.37 USD
Maximal:
1 895.32 USD (83.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.79% (1 700.43 USD)
By Equity:
71.48% (1 442.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 358
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD 1
HK50 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1.4K
EURUSD 8
XAUUSD 1
HK50 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.5M
EURUSD 454
XAUUSD 73
HK50 300
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +255.85 USD
Worst trade: -357 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -933.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1785
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.15 × 341
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.23 × 710
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.26 × 317
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.83 × 103
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
43 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 14:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 13:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.18 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 15:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.19 14:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:1000
2025.10.19 04:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 23:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 15:56
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 00:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
