The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBSInc-Real-11 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real3 0.00 × 6 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.12 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.17 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.22 × 155 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.23 × 57 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.26 × 109 ICMarkets-Live22 0.30 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.93 × 1785 FPMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 1.15 × 341 Exness-Real17 1.19 × 139 RoboForex-ECN-2 1.23 × 710 ICMarketsSC-Live24 1.26 × 317 SaracenInc-Live 1.50 × 109 ICMarketsSC-Live07 1.63 × 38 RoboForex-ECN 1.66 × 79 ICMarketsSC-Live16 1.83 × 103 Exness-Real9 1.89 × 226 43 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor