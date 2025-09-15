- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
255 (68.36%)
Loss Trades:
118 (31.64%)
Best trade:
255.85 USD
Worst trade:
-356.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 892.56 USD (8 065 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 312.65 USD (9 593 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (45.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
268.77 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
34.37%
Max deposit load:
52.44%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
207 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
166 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-3.81 USD
Average Profit:
11.34 USD
Average Loss:
-36.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-933.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-933.43 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-59.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 621.37 USD
Maximal:
1 895.32 USD (83.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.79% (1 700.43 USD)
By Equity:
71.48% (1 442.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|358
|EURUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|1
|HK50
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|8
|XAUUSD
|1
|HK50
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.5M
|EURUSD
|454
|XAUUSD
|73
|HK50
|300
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +255.85 USD
Worst trade: -357 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -933.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1785
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.15 × 341
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.23 × 710
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.26 × 317
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.83 × 103
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
USD
580
USD
USD
15
98%
373
68%
34%
0.67
-3.81
USD
USD
82%
1:100