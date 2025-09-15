The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.14 × 7 Tickmill-Live04 0.44 × 333 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.48 × 120 TitanFX-01 0.55 × 77 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.56 × 75 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.59 × 34 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 RoboForex-Prime 0.70 × 3253 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.77 × 284 AMarkets-Real 0.95 × 57 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.00 × 6 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.08 × 53 AxiTrader-US07-Live 1.08 × 121 Darwinex-Live 1.16 × 155 ICMarkets-Live04 1.19 × 21 FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 1.27 × 400 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 1.33 × 6 39 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor