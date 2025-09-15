SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Axiom Gamma
Roman Loevskiy

Axiom Gamma

Roman Loevskiy
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
226 (70.84%)
Loss Trades:
93 (29.15%)
Best trade:
1 681.25 USD
Worst trade:
-532.46 USD
Gross Profit:
9 421.28 USD (54 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 099.11 USD (38 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (260.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 803.08 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.98%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.80
Long Trades:
153 (47.96%)
Short Trades:
166 (52.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
13.55 USD
Average Profit:
41.69 USD
Average Loss:
-54.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 543.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 543.12 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.39%
Annual Forecast:
65.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 543.12 USD (26.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.93% (1 543.12 USD)
By Equity:
43.42% (5 369.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 106
EURUSD 35
USDCHF 34
EURAUD 29
AUDCAD 26
NZDUSD 24
NZDCAD 23
EURGBP 19
USDCAD 13
EURCHF 6
NZDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 1.3K
EURUSD 545
USDCHF 625
EURAUD 420
AUDCAD 275
NZDUSD 286
NZDCAD 293
EURGBP 239
USDCAD 181
EURCHF 88
NZDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 4.1K
EURUSD 3.1K
USDCHF -1.6K
EURAUD 270
AUDCAD 2.4K
NZDUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 2.9K
EURGBP -59
USDCAD 1.5K
EURCHF 843
NZDCHF 493
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 681.25 USD
Worst trade: -532 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +260.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 543.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.14 × 7
Tickmill-Live04
0.44 × 333
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.56 × 75
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.59 × 34
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
RoboForex-Prime
0.70 × 3253
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.77 × 284
AMarkets-Real
0.95 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.08 × 53
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
ICMarkets-Live04
1.19 × 21
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.27 × 400
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.33 × 6
39 more...
No reviews
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.15 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
