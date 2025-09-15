- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
226 (70.84%)
Loss Trades:
93 (29.15%)
Best trade:
1 681.25 USD
Worst trade:
-532.46 USD
Gross Profit:
9 421.28 USD (54 053 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 099.11 USD (38 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (260.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 803.08 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.98%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.80
Long Trades:
153 (47.96%)
Short Trades:
166 (52.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
13.55 USD
Average Profit:
41.69 USD
Average Loss:
-54.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 543.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 543.12 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.39%
Annual Forecast:
65.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 543.12 USD (26.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.93% (1 543.12 USD)
By Equity:
43.42% (5 369.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|106
|EURUSD
|35
|USDCHF
|34
|EURAUD
|29
|AUDCAD
|26
|NZDUSD
|24
|NZDCAD
|23
|EURGBP
|19
|USDCAD
|13
|EURCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|545
|USDCHF
|625
|EURAUD
|420
|AUDCAD
|275
|NZDUSD
|286
|NZDCAD
|293
|EURGBP
|239
|USDCAD
|181
|EURCHF
|88
|NZDCHF
|68
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|3.1K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|EURAUD
|270
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|EURGBP
|-59
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|843
|NZDCHF
|493
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 681.25 USD
Worst trade: -532 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +260.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 543.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.14 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.44 × 333
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.56 × 75
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.59 × 34
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.70 × 3253
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.77 × 284
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.95 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.08 × 53
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.19 × 21
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|1.27 × 400
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.33 × 6
