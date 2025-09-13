- Growth
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
81 (36.65%)
Loss Trades:
140 (63.35%)
Best trade:
5.39 USD
Worst trade:
-3.17 USD
Gross Profit:
308.98 USD (30 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-284.96 USD (26 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.39 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
73.56%
Max deposit load:
4.76%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
111 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
110 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-2.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-16.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.67 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-18.53%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.62 USD (15.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.99% (41.62 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (2.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|68
|GBPUSD
|60
|EURGBP
|44
|NZDUSD
|24
|USDJPY
|17
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|32
|GBPUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|-11
|NZDUSD
|-7
|USDJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|-2
|AUDUSD
|-2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|-596
|NZDUSD
|-543
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|-217
|AUDUSD
|-201
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +5.39 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
|0.13 × 147
Exness-Real17
|0.51 × 1862
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 13
Exness-Real16
|3.36 × 73
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|5.75 × 108
XMTrading-Real 12
|10.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|13.78 × 51
