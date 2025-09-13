The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real18 0.13 × 147 Exness-Real17 0.51 × 1862 ICMarketsSC-Live11 2.00 × 13 Exness-Real16 3.36 × 73 VantageInternational-Demo 3.50 × 2 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3 5.75 × 108 XMTrading-Real 12 10.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-5 13.78 × 51 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor