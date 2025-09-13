SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EXNESS bejo
Hendrik Feri Ferdiana

EXNESS bejo

Hendrik Feri Ferdiana
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
221
Profit Trades:
81 (36.65%)
Loss Trades:
140 (63.35%)
Best trade:
5.39 USD
Worst trade:
-3.17 USD
Gross Profit:
308.98 USD (30 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-284.96 USD (26 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (18.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.39 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
73.56%
Max deposit load:
4.76%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
111 (50.23%)
Short Trades:
110 (49.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-2.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-16.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.67 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-18.53%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.62 USD (15.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.99% (41.62 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (2.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 68
GBPUSD 60
EURGBP 44
NZDUSD 24
USDJPY 17
EURJPY 7
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 7
EURGBP -11
NZDUSD -7
USDJPY 8
EURJPY -2
AUDUSD -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.6K
GBPUSD 1.1K
EURGBP -596
NZDUSD -543
USDJPY 1.3K
EURJPY -217
AUDUSD -201
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.39 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.13 × 147
Exness-Real17
0.51 × 1862
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 13
Exness-Real16
3.36 × 73
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.75 × 108
XMTrading-Real 12
10.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.78 × 51
No reviews
2025.10.01 10:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 13:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.14 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.34% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
