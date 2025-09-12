SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FBS BOSS XAU 999
Duong Xuan Dong

FBS BOSS XAU 999

Duong Xuan Dong
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 224%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
36 (83.72%)
Loss Trades:
7 (16.28%)
Best trade:
17 433.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 122.55 USD
Gross Profit:
67 942.25 USD (5 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 551.48 USD (2 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21 368.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 368.42 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
90.82%
Max deposit load:
175.62%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
26 (60.47%)
Short Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
1 125.37 USD
Average Profit:
1 887.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2 793.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6 122.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 122.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
61.58%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 177.58 USD (14.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.52% (7 177.58 USD)
By Equity:
44.77% (19 448.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
AUDCAD 15
archived 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 40K
AUDCAD -78
archived 8.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD 1K
archived 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 433.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 368.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 122.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 4
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 47
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 9
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real04
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.05 × 19
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.11 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.32 × 722
54 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is one of the best strategies in XAU and sometimes AUD trading. Check the deposit - withdraw carefully to see the truth. Telegram: stevenduong999. Zalo: 0986296256
No reviews
2025.12.04 17:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.20 13:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 07:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 07:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 21:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 22:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 10:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 16:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 16:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FBS BOSS XAU 999
39 USD per month
224%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
17
95%
43
83%
91%
3.47
1 125.37
USD
45%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.