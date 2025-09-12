- Growth
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
36 (83.72%)
Loss Trades:
7 (16.28%)
Best trade:
17 433.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 122.55 USD
Gross Profit:
67 942.25 USD (5 508 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 551.48 USD (2 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (21 368.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 368.42 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
90.82%
Max deposit load:
175.62%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
26 (60.47%)
Short Trades:
17 (39.53%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
1 125.37 USD
Average Profit:
1 887.28 USD
Average Loss:
-2 793.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-6 122.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 122.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
61.58%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 177.58 USD (14.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.52% (7 177.58 USD)
By Equity:
44.77% (19 448.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|AUDCAD
|15
|archived
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|-78
|archived
|8.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|archived
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Best trade: +17 433.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 368.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 122.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 47
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real04
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.05 × 19
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.32 × 722
This is one of the best strategies in XAU and sometimes AUD trading. Check the deposit - withdraw carefully to see the truth. Telegram: stevenduong999. Zalo: 0986296256
