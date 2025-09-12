SignalsSections
Jhones Jorente Garcia

Fenix Gain

Jhones Jorente Garcia
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
119 (32.07%)
Loss Trades:
252 (67.92%)
Best trade:
349.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-90.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 703.00 BRL (48 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 614.00 BRL (37 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (442.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
590.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
6.40%
Max deposit load:
54.35%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
197 (53.10%)
Short Trades:
174 (46.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.94 BRL
Average Profit:
89.94 BRL
Average Loss:
-38.15 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 262.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 262.00 BRL (28)
Monthly growth:
-47.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 376.00 BRL (48.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.60% (1 376.00 BRL)
By Equity:
9.38% (78.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 250
WINV25 95
WING26 26
Distribution
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 361
WINV25 437
WING26 -317
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 7.9K
WINV25 5.0K
WING26 -1.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +349.00 BRL
Worst trade: -90 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 262.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Sinais de maioria do meu EA próprio. 
No reviews
