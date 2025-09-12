- Growth
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
119 (32.07%)
Loss Trades:
252 (67.92%)
Best trade:
349.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-90.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 703.00 BRL (48 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 614.00 BRL (37 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (442.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
590.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
6.40%
Max deposit load:
54.35%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
197 (53.10%)
Short Trades:
174 (46.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.94 BRL
Average Profit:
89.94 BRL
Average Loss:
-38.15 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 262.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 262.00 BRL (28)
Monthly growth:
-47.09%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 376.00 BRL (48.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.60% (1 376.00 BRL)
By Equity:
9.38% (78.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|250
|WINV25
|95
|WING26
|26
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|361
|WINV25
|437
|WING26
|-317
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|7.9K
|WINV25
|5.0K
|WING26
|-1.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinais de maioria do meu EA próprio.
