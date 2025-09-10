The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 3 TickmillUK-Live03 0.11 × 9 ICMarkets-Live14 0.14 × 7 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.20 × 49 ICMarkets-Live05 0.22 × 9 ICMarkets-Live16 0.33 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.33 × 3 Exness-Real 0.50 × 2 Tickmill-Live04 0.52 × 1321 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.53 × 116 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.58 × 366 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.60 × 5 Tickmill-Live08 0.63 × 38 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 TitanFX-01 0.68 × 101 RoboForex-Prime 0.85 × 5152 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.89 × 232 AMarkets-Real 0.92 × 106 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.03 × 306 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.14 × 99 Exness-Real28 1.14 × 14 ICMarkets-Live04 1.19 × 26 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 1.26 × 100 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 1.33 × 6 47 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor