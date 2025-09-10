- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
426 (99.76%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.23%)
Best trade:
1.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
142.42 EUR (23 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.73 EUR (85 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
398 (133.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.47 EUR (398)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.95
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.84%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
194.10
Long Trades:
229 (53.63%)
Short Trades:
198 (46.37%)
Profit Factor:
195.10
Expected Payoff:
0.33 EUR
Average Profit:
0.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.73 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
9.45%
Annual Forecast:
114.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.73 EUR (0.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.35% (0.73 EUR)
By Equity:
56.12% (154.83 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|95
|USDJPY
|63
|GBPUSD
|55
|USDCHF
|52
|EURCAD
|41
|EURAUD
|39
|AUDUSD
|28
|AUDCAD
|15
|EURJPY
|13
|USDCAD
|11
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|36
|USDJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDCHF
|20
|EURCAD
|16
|EURAUD
|14
|AUDUSD
|10
|AUDCAD
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|5.8K
|USDJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|2.6K
|EURAUD
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|805
|EURJPY
|795
|USDCAD
|741
|NZDUSD
|228
|EURUSD
|238
|EURGBP
|121
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.02 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 398
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.73 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.53 × 116
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.58 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.85 × 5152
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.92 × 106
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.14 × 99
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.19 × 26
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.26 × 100
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.33 × 6
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
343
EUR
EUR
15
100%
427
99%
100%
195.09
0.33
EUR
EUR
56%
1:300