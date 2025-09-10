SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SpeedScalp FX
Slawomir Skonieczny

SpeedScalp FX

Slawomir Skonieczny
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 71%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
427
Profit Trades:
426 (99.76%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.23%)
Best trade:
1.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
142.42 EUR (23 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.73 EUR (85 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
398 (133.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.47 EUR (398)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.95
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.84%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
194.10
Long Trades:
229 (53.63%)
Short Trades:
198 (46.37%)
Profit Factor:
195.10
Expected Payoff:
0.33 EUR
Average Profit:
0.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.73 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
9.45%
Annual Forecast:
114.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.73 EUR (0.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.35% (0.73 EUR)
By Equity:
56.12% (154.83 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 95
USDJPY 63
GBPUSD 55
USDCHF 52
EURCAD 41
EURAUD 39
AUDUSD 28
AUDCAD 15
EURJPY 13
USDCAD 11
NZDUSD 9
EURUSD 5
EURGBP 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 36
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 22
USDCHF 20
EURCAD 16
EURAUD 14
AUDUSD 10
AUDCAD 5
EURJPY 5
USDCAD 4
NZDUSD 2
EURUSD 2
EURGBP 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 5.8K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 2.5K
USDCHF 1.6K
EURCAD 2.6K
EURAUD 2.1K
AUDUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD 805
EURJPY 795
USDCAD 741
NZDUSD 228
EURUSD 238
EURGBP 121
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.02 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 398
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.73 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live14
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live05
0.22 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.53 × 116
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.58 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
RoboForex-Prime
0.85 × 5152
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.92 × 106
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.14 × 99
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
ICMarkets-Live04
1.19 × 26
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.26 × 100
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.33 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 08:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 18:54
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 08:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 03:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 02:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 08:13
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 03:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 19:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.