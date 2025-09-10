- Growth
Trades:
8 449
Profit Trades:
6 571 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
1 878 (22.23%)
Best trade:
820.44 USD
Worst trade:
-194.50 USD
Gross Profit:
28 190.39 USD (1 025 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 095.61 USD (537 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (47.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 328.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
92.91%
Max deposit load:
1.28%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
4 530 (53.62%)
Short Trades:
3 919 (46.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
4.29 USD
Average Loss:
-9.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 239.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.17 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Annual Forecast:
17.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.70 USD
Maximal:
1 239.17 USD (9.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.73% (853.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (321.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8441
|ETHUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|3
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|9.7K
|ETHUSD
|852
|GBPUSD
|-434
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|42K
|ETHUSD
|448K
|GBPUSD
|-1.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +820.44 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.09 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.13 × 45
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.17 × 6
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
DNAMarkets-Real-5
|0.35 × 91
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.37 × 67
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 76
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.57 × 21
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.58 × 904
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|0.63 × 960
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.64 × 11
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.65 × 392
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
|0.68 × 169
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
305%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
237
99%
8 449
77%
93%
1.55
1.19
USD
USD
18%
1:500