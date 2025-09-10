SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sputnik SI Auto
Igor Loza

Sputnik SI Auto

Igor Loza
0 reviews
Reliability
237 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2021 305%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 449
Profit Trades:
6 571 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
1 878 (22.23%)
Best trade:
820.44 USD
Worst trade:
-194.50 USD
Gross Profit:
28 190.39 USD (1 025 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 095.61 USD (537 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (47.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 328.58 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
92.91%
Max deposit load:
1.28%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
4 530 (53.62%)
Short Trades:
3 919 (46.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
4.29 USD
Average Loss:
-9.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 239.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.17 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Annual Forecast:
17.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.70 USD
Maximal:
1 239.17 USD (9.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.73% (853.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (321.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 8441
ETHUSD 5
GBPUSD 3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 9.7K
ETHUSD 852
GBPUSD -434
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 42K
ETHUSD 448K
GBPUSD -1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +820.44 USD
Worst trade: -195 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 5
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-13
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.11 × 9
ICMarkets-Live01
0.13 × 45
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.17 × 6
FXCC1-Live
0.30 × 10
DNAMarkets-Real-5
0.35 × 91
DooPrime-Live 4
0.37 × 67
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 76
ICMarkets-Live14
0.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.57 × 21
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.58 × 904
ThreeTrader-Demo
0.63 × 960
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.64 × 11
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.65 × 392
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
0.68 × 169
316 more...
No reviews
2025.12.12 19:35
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
