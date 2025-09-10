- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
153 (82.25%)
Loss Trades:
33 (17.74%)
Best trade:
0.21 USD
Worst trade:
-0.74 USD
Gross Profit:
5.87 USD (25 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.90 USD (38 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.24 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
10.94%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
57 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
93 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
93 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.04 USD
Average Loss:
-0.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.47%
Annual Forecast:
-5.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.42 USD
Maximal:
5.00 USD (1.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.93% (4.85 USD)
By Equity:
0.52% (1.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|186
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|-3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-13K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.21 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Running Dax EA default setting and Fast closing=True
Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129289
