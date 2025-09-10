SignalsSections
Evgenii Aksenov

Hephaestus EA

Evgenii Aksenov
0 reviews
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 -15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
116 (74.83%)
Loss Trades:
39 (25.16%)
Best trade:
813.75 USD
Worst trade:
-588.37 USD
Gross Profit:
7 505.99 USD (167 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 614.49 USD (100 553 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (996.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 604.44 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
42.99%
Max deposit load:
34.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
95 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
60 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
5.75 USD
Average Profit:
64.71 USD
Average Loss:
-169.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-724.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 055.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.51%
Annual Forecast:
-91.16%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.91 USD
Maximal:
1 774.44 USD (60.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.04% (1 776.30 USD)
By Equity:
52.04% (1 573.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUEUR 140
XAUUSD 14
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUEUR 1.7K
XAUUSD -819
NZDCAD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUEUR 77K
XAUUSD -9.8K
NZDCAD 136
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +813.75 USD
Worst trade: -588 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +996.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -724.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.15 × 3478
Exness-MT5Real8
1.45 × 466
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
FPMarkets-Live
1.49 × 116
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.38 × 885
No reviews
2026.01.13 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.12 13:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.11 23:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.09 14:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 08:47
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 07:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 04:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 11:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 10:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 01:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 09:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hephaestus EA
999 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
430
USD
104
91%
155
74%
43%
1.13
5.75
USD
65%
1:500
