- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
116 (74.83%)
Loss Trades:
39 (25.16%)
Best trade:
813.75 USD
Worst trade:
-588.37 USD
Gross Profit:
7 505.99 USD (167 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 614.49 USD (100 553 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (996.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 604.44 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
42.99%
Max deposit load:
34.09%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
95 (61.29%)
Short Trades:
60 (38.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
5.75 USD
Average Profit:
64.71 USD
Average Loss:
-169.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-724.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 055.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.51%
Annual Forecast:
-91.16%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.91 USD
Maximal:
1 774.44 USD (60.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.04% (1 776.30 USD)
By Equity:
52.04% (1 573.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUEUR
|140
|XAUUSD
|14
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUEUR
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|-819
|NZDCAD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUEUR
|77K
|XAUUSD
|-9.8K
|NZDCAD
|136
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +813.75 USD
Worst trade: -588 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +996.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -724.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.15 × 3478
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.45 × 466
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.49 × 116
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.38 × 885
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
430
USD
USD
104
91%
155
74%
43%
1.13
5.75
USD
USD
65%
1:500