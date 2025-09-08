- Growth
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
63 (66.31%)
Loss Trades:
32 (33.68%)
Best trade:
27.53 USD
Worst trade:
-25.44 USD
Gross Profit:
163.71 USD (45 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-154.51 USD (211 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (39.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.38 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
13.78%
Max deposit load:
21.23%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
59 (62.11%)
Short Trades:
36 (37.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-4.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-62.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-18.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
63.92 USD (20.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.66% (63.92 USD)
By Equity:
24.88% (20.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|66
|XAUUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|3
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|40
|XAUUSD
|-15
|GBPUSD
|2
|BTCUSD
|-18
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|GBPUSD
|245
|BTCUSD
|-170K
|EURUSD
|37
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +27.53 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.30 × 69
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
30 USD per month
-11%
1
620
USD
USD
70
USD
USD
48
56%
95
66%
14%
1.05
0.10
USD
USD
27%
1:500