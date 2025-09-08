SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BenIsaza
Benjamin Isaza Chaparro

BenIsaza

Benjamin Isaza Chaparro
0 reviews
48 weeks
1 / 620 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -11%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
95
Profit Trades:
63 (66.31%)
Loss Trades:
32 (33.68%)
Best trade:
27.53 USD
Worst trade:
-25.44 USD
Gross Profit:
163.71 USD (45 692 pips)
Gross Loss:
-154.51 USD (211 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (39.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
39.38 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
13.78%
Max deposit load:
21.23%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
59 (62.11%)
Short Trades:
36 (37.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
-4.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-62.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.36 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-18.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
63.92 USD (20.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.66% (63.92 USD)
By Equity:
24.88% (20.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 66
XAUUSD 16
GBPUSD 5
BTCUSD 5
EURUSD 3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 40
XAUUSD -15
GBPUSD 2
BTCUSD -18
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.6K
XAUUSD -2.1K
GBPUSD 245
BTCUSD -170K
EURUSD 37
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.53 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.30 × 69
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 03:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 03:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 12:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 12:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 20:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of the 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 20:48
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of the 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 20:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 20:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.08 20:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 158 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BenIsaza
30 USD per month
-11%
1
620
USD
70
USD
48
56%
95
66%
14%
1.05
0.10
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.