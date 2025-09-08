SignalsSections
Gennady Skosyrev

Genesis

Gennady Skosyrev
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 67%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
119 (85.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.00%)
Best trade:
531.64 RUB
Worst trade:
-582.36 RUB
Gross Profit:
10 423.98 RUB (13 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 237.07 RUB (2 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (3 861.31 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 861.31 RUB (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
88.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.06
Long Trades:
64 (45.71%)
Short Trades:
76 (54.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.66
Expected Payoff:
58.48 RUB
Average Profit:
87.60 RUB
Average Loss:
-106.53 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-343.83 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-582.36 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Annual Forecast:
17.05%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
582.36 RUB (7.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (582.36 RUB)
By Equity:
40.16% (5 964.16 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 140
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 136
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +531.64 RUB
Worst trade: -582 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 861.31 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -343.83 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 14:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 14:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 21:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 12:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 11:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 04:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 03:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 12:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 07:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 12:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 10:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
