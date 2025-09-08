- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
119 (85.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.00%)
Best trade:
531.64 RUB
Worst trade:
-582.36 RUB
Gross Profit:
10 423.98 RUB (13 521 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 237.07 RUB (2 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (3 861.31 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 861.31 RUB (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
88.40%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.06
Long Trades:
64 (45.71%)
Short Trades:
76 (54.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.66
Expected Payoff:
58.48 RUB
Average Profit:
87.60 RUB
Average Loss:
-106.53 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-343.83 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-582.36 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Annual Forecast:
17.05%
Algo trading:
15%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
582.36 RUB (7.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (582.36 RUB)
By Equity:
40.16% (5 964.16 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|140
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +531.64 RUB
Worst trade: -582 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 861.31 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -343.83 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews