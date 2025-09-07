SignalsSections
Fuchao Wang

JINNIUFX3

Fuchao Wang
0 reviews
Reliability
328 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2019 715%
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 358
Profit Trades:
725 (53.38%)
Loss Trades:
633 (46.61%)
Best trade:
3 347.21 USD
Worst trade:
-1 042.31 USD
Gross Profit:
155 201.11 USD (918 846 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109 305.09 USD (743 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (3 645.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 023.65 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
61.34%
Max deposit load:
21.80%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
695 (51.18%)
Short Trades:
663 (48.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
33.80 USD
Average Profit:
214.07 USD
Average Loss:
-172.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-7 824.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 824.56 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
19.54%
Annual Forecast:
237.10%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12 974.34 USD (36.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.44% (12 974.34 USD)
By Equity:
14.15% (2 883.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 786
GBPUSD 572
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 43K
GBPUSD 3.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 177K
GBPUSD -1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackwellGlobal2-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 7
XM.COM-Real 1
0.00 × 10
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 10:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 10:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 05:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.21 23:27
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 01:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.07 12:37
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 2178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
