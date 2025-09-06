- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
352 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
136 (27.87%)
Best trade:
680.85 USD
Worst trade:
-1 064.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 243.26 USD (62 878 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 648.53 USD (75 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (248.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.08 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.66%
Max deposit load:
27.56%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
267 (54.71%)
Short Trades:
221 (45.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
12.05 USD
Average Loss:
-26.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-27.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 244.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.61%
Annual Forecast:
201.49%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.63 USD
Maximal:
1 488.25 USD (27.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.43% (1 488.25 USD)
By Equity:
55.14% (2 205.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|285
|AUDCAD
|58
|NZDCAD
|47
|GBPCHF
|37
|NZDUSD
|25
|USDCAD
|15
|GBPUSD
|13
|EURUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|619
|NZDCAD
|468
|GBPCHF
|242
|NZDUSD
|182
|USDCAD
|103
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|18
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-25K
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|NZDCAD
|6.1K
|GBPCHF
|-118
|NZDUSD
|642
|USDCAD
|729
|GBPUSD
|534
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +680.85 USD
Worst trade: -1 064 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +248.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.60 × 302
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.61 × 1676
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.62 × 2613
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.67 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.73 × 26
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.81 × 226
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.82 × 1095
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.13 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.14 × 1179
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.16 × 1076
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.17 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.18 × 235
My Only Recovery Traget account , Out of Greed used Gold and got Defeated
wont use gold anymore
Will be using safe trades from now
Telegram: parin11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
23
98%
488
72%
95%
1.16
1.22
USD
USD
55%
1:500