MY Big Recovery Waiting
Parin Daulat

MY Big Recovery Waiting

Parin Daulat
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
352 (72.13%)
Loss Trades:
136 (27.87%)
Best trade:
680.85 USD
Worst trade:
-1 064.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 243.26 USD (62 878 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 648.53 USD (75 357 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (248.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
766.08 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.66%
Max deposit load:
27.56%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
267 (54.71%)
Short Trades:
221 (45.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
12.05 USD
Average Loss:
-26.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-27.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 244.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.61%
Annual Forecast:
201.49%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.63 USD
Maximal:
1 488.25 USD (27.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.43% (1 488.25 USD)
By Equity:
55.14% (2 205.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 285
AUDCAD 58
NZDCAD 47
GBPCHF 37
NZDUSD 25
USDCAD 15
GBPUSD 13
EURUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1K
AUDCAD 619
NZDCAD 468
GBPCHF 242
NZDUSD 182
USDCAD 103
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 18
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -25K
AUDCAD 3.8K
NZDCAD 6.1K
GBPCHF -118
NZDUSD 642
USDCAD 729
GBPUSD 534
EURUSD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +680.85 USD
Worst trade: -1 064 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +248.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.60 × 302
Tickmill-Live
0.61 × 1676
Tickmill-Live02
0.62 × 2613
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 26
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live18
0.81 × 226
ICMarkets-Live07
0.82 × 1095
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.13 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1179
ICMarkets-Live12
1.16 × 1076
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.17 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.18 × 235
88 more...
My Only Recovery Traget account , Out of Greed used Gold and got Defeated

wont use gold anymore


Will be using safe trades from now


Telegram: parin11

No reviews
2025.11.20 17:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 00:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 14:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 13:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 15:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 12:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 22:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 06:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.24 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 22:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MY Big Recovery Waiting
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
23
98%
488
72%
95%
1.16
1.22
USD
55%
1:500
Copy

