Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
312 (93.69%)
Loss Trades:
21 (6.31%)
Best trade:
265.70 USD
Worst trade:
-104.10 USD
Gross Profit:
11 090.55 USD (238 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.43 USD (3 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (4 430.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 430.45 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
79.99%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
55.74
Long Trades:
309 (92.79%)
Short Trades:
24 (7.21%)
Profit Factor:
37.80
Expected Payoff:
32.42 USD
Average Profit:
35.55 USD
Average Loss:
-13.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-193.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.03%
Annual Forecast:
48.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.70 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (193.70 USD)
By Equity:
17.56% (7 896.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|331
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11K
|BTCUSD
|34
|EURUSD
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|212K
|BTCUSD
|22K
|EURUSD
|80
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +265.70 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 430.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -193.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trust my strategy, I'll give you profits everyday.
Important Rule :
Use proper equity
$1000 lot 0,01
$10.000 lot 0,05
Risk : Medium Low
This strategy is safe and powerful in longterm
No reviews
