Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha

SMARTXAU

Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
312 (93.69%)
Loss Trades:
21 (6.31%)
Best trade:
265.70 USD
Worst trade:
-104.10 USD
Gross Profit:
11 090.55 USD (238 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.43 USD (3 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (4 430.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 430.45 USD (63)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
79.99%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
55.74
Long Trades:
309 (92.79%)
Short Trades:
24 (7.21%)
Profit Factor:
37.80
Expected Payoff:
32.42 USD
Average Profit:
35.55 USD
Average Loss:
-13.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-193.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.03%
Annual Forecast:
48.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.70 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (193.70 USD)
By Equity:
17.56% (7 896.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 331
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11K
BTCUSD 34
EURUSD 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 212K
BTCUSD 22K
EURUSD 80
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +265.70 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 63
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 430.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -193.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 28
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.29 × 7
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.77 × 13
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.78 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.89 × 36
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
14 more...
Trust my strategy, I'll give you profits everyday.

Important Rule :

Use proper equity

$1000 lot 0,01

$10.000 lot 0,05

Risk : Medium Low

This strategy is safe and powerful in longterm

No reviews
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 12:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.06 07:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copy

