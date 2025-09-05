About the Strategy

This trading system is designed for swing trading with a high leverage approach, operating on CFDs of stocks with a focus on medium-term trends.

The strategy is based on technical analysis and uses multiple indicators such as Moving Averages, ATR, CCI, Stochastic, RSI, and others to identify optimal entry points. Positions are typically opened in alignment with the prevailing trend, aiming to capitalize on price retracements (dips) and potential continuation movements.

The system also analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously to improve accuracy and reduce false signals.

For Copy Trading Subscribers

This signal is designed for copy trading , not as a standalone EA.

The minimum deposit may vary depending on your broker’s contract size and ability to trade fractional lots .

For reference, this signal operates on a broker that supports fractional lot sizes (e.g., Pepperstone) . If your broker requires full contract sizes, you may need a higher deposit to match positions correctly.

Make sure your account is set up to trade CFDs on stocks, as this is not spot equity trading.

Risk Level

Due to the high leverage applied, this strategy is considered aggressive and involves significant risk, which may lead to substantial gains or losses.

This system is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with leveraged trading.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading and investing in financial markets, including day trading, swing trading, copy trading, and leveraged CFDs, involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of all or more than your initial investment.

You are solely responsible for any decisions you make based on this information, and you should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.



