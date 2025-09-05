SignalsSections
Felipe Pasqualotto

Squallo CFD Stocks ETFs

Felipe Pasqualotto
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 91%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
90 (95.74%)
Loss Trades:
4 (4.26%)
Best trade:
5.89 USD
Worst trade:
-2.53 USD
Gross Profit:
103.36 USD (203 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.48 USD (15 600 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (34.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.81 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.79
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
104.68%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 days
Recovery Factor:
38.29
Long Trades:
94 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.95
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-1.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.53 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.31%
Annual Forecast:
210.02%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 USD
Maximal:
2.53 USD (2.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.40% (2.61 USD)
By Equity:
30.11% (55.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AMD.US 9
EMR.US 7
QCOM.US 6
ORCL.US 6
MS.US 5
JPM.US 4
V.US 4
ANET.US 4
CAT.US 3
WMB.US 3
AXP.US 3
ORI.AU 3
VLO.US 3
TSM.US 3
LMT.US 2
AAPL.US 2
0700.HK 2
MSFT.US 2
SGH.AU 2
CAR.AU 2
FRAd.DE 2
KO.US 2
ALC.CH 2
PG.US 2
URA.US 2
MA.US 2
NEU.AU 1
NOVN.CH 1
PEP.US 1
ABBV.US 1
SOXX.US 1
AMZN.US 1
MCD.US 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AMD.US 10
EMR.US 3
QCOM.US 4
ORCL.US 6
MS.US 4
JPM.US 5
V.US 2
ANET.US 2
CAT.US 9
WMB.US 0
AXP.US 4
ORI.AU 1
VLO.US 2
TSM.US 3
LMT.US 3
AAPL.US 2
0700.HK 3
MSFT.US 5
SGH.AU 3
CAR.AU 0
FRAd.DE 6
KO.US 0
ALC.CH 1
PG.US 0
URA.US 1
MA.US 3
NEU.AU 4
NOVN.CH 6
PEP.US 1
ABBV.US 1
SOXX.US 1
AMZN.US 1
MCD.US 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AMD.US 10K
EMR.US 3.6K
QCOM.US 4.1K
ORCL.US 6.8K
MS.US 3.8K
JPM.US 5.3K
V.US 3.4K
ANET.US 2.5K
CAT.US 9.9K
WMB.US 554
AXP.US 4.6K
ORI.AU 2.2K
VLO.US 1.8K
TSM.US 2.9K
LMT.US 3.9K
AAPL.US 2.4K
0700.HK 32K
MSFT.US 5.7K
SGH.AU 5.2K
CAR.AU 238
FRAd.DE 565
KO.US 524
ALC.CH 17K
PG.US 137
URA.US 418
MA.US 3.2K
NEU.AU 710
NOVN.CH 49K
PEP.US 728
ABBV.US 1.1K
SOXX.US 1.1K
AMZN.US 945
MCD.US 1.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.89 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

About the Strategy

This trading system is designed for swing trading with a high leverage approach, operating on CFDs of stocks with a focus on medium-term trends.

The strategy is based on technical analysis and uses multiple indicators such as Moving Averages, ATR, CCI, Stochastic, RSI, and others to identify optimal entry points. Positions are typically opened in alignment with the prevailing trend, aiming to capitalize on price retracements (dips) and potential continuation movements.

The system also analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously to improve accuracy and reduce false signals.

For Copy Trading Subscribers

  • This signal is designed for copy trading, not as a standalone EA.

  • The minimum deposit may vary depending on your broker’s contract size and ability to trade fractional lots.

  • For reference, this signal operates on a broker that supports fractional lot sizes (e.g., Pepperstone). If your broker requires full contract sizes, you may need a higher deposit to match positions correctly.

  • Make sure your account is set up to trade CFDs on stocks, as this is not spot equity trading.

Risk Level

Due to the high leverage applied, this strategy is considered aggressive and involves significant risk, which may lead to substantial gains or losses.

This system is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with leveraged trading.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading and investing in financial markets, including day trading, swing trading, copy trading, and leveraged CFDs, involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of all or more than your initial investment.

You are solely responsible for any decisions you make based on this information, and you should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


No reviews
2025.11.14 17:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.17 00:01 2025.09.17 00:01:29  

Some entries shown as “Balance” are not manual deposits or withdrawals. They are dividend adjustments from stock CFDs (e.g., AAPL, LMT, CAT). These credits appear in the trade history as “Balance” and are a normal part of the account’s net profitability.

2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 21:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 16:03
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.05 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
