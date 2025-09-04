SignalsSections
Huynh Duy Thang Ho

CaubeTrader

Huynh Duy Thang Ho
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -40%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 212
Profit Trades:
1 037 (46.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 175 (53.12%)
Best trade:
493.97 USD
Worst trade:
-259.74 USD
Gross Profit:
8 503.99 USD (48 935 406 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 180.38 USD (49 421 999 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (142.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
602.48 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
104.34%
Max deposit load:
91.64%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
197
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.51
Long Trades:
982 (44.39%)
Short Trades:
1 230 (55.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.76 USD
Average Profit:
8.20 USD
Average Loss:
-8.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-72.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-754.54 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Annual Forecast:
23.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 458.01 USD
Maximal:
3 310.25 USD (244.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.90% (326.18 USD)
By Equity:
28.49% (68.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2201
XAUUSD 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1.7K
XAUUSD 62
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -518K
XAUUSD 32K
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
20M 40M 60M 80M 100M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +493.97 USD
Worst trade: -260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -72.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
14.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CaubeTrader
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
16
0%
2 212
46%
104%
0.83
-0.76
USD
62%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.