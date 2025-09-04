SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AZ HAR
Jiuzhou Zhou

AZ HAR

Jiuzhou Zhou
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -34%
XMTrading-MT5 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 727
Profit Trades:
1 283 (74.29%)
Loss Trades:
444 (25.71%)
Best trade:
257.52 USD
Worst trade:
-636.50 USD
Gross Profit:
5 288.67 USD (747 151 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 692.23 USD (604 141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (107.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
259.49 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
99.71%
Max deposit load:
6.61%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
1 038 (60.10%)
Short Trades:
689 (39.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-0.81 USD
Average Profit:
4.12 USD
Average Loss:
-15.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-680.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-680.49 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
2.96%
Annual Forecast:
35.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 682.36 USD
Maximal:
1 919.48 USD (43.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.85% (1 919.48 USD)
By Equity:
30.39% (916.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 1085
OILCash 200
AUDCAD# 179
US500Cash 167
AUDUSD# 56
EURUSD# 11
USDCAD# 9
GBPUSD# 6
US500Cash# 6
EURAUD# 5
EURGBP# 2
OILCash# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# -992
OILCash 23
AUDCAD# -93
US500Cash 270
AUDUSD# -686
EURUSD# 41
USDCAD# 26
GBPUSD# 33
US500Cash# 12
EURAUD# -33
EURGBP# -6
OILCash# 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# -89K
OILCash 837
AUDCAD# 1.4K
US500Cash 224K
AUDUSD# -2K
EURUSD# 491
USDCAD# 434
GBPUSD# 583
US500Cash# 7K
EURAUD# -1.1K
EURGBP# -74
OILCash# 35
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +257.52 USD
Worst trade: -637 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -680.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-MT5 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal focuses on Gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining trend-following strategies with key support and resistance analysis. Emphasis is placed on risk management, with a primary focus on short- to medium-term swing trades. The strategy avoids overtrading and aims for consistent, stable returns.


No reviews
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 12:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 15:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 11:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 11:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.31 18:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AZ HAR
300 USD per month
-34%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
31
0%
1 727
74%
100%
0.79
-0.81
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.