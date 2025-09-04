- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
270 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
180 (40.00%)
Best trade:
36.09 USD
Worst trade:
-29.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 577.29 USD (88 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-836.97 USD (64 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (36.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
90.60%
Max deposit load:
51.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.88
Long Trades:
227 (50.44%)
Short Trades:
223 (49.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
1.65 USD
Average Profit:
5.84 USD
Average Loss:
-4.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.75%
Annual Forecast:
215.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.85 USD (5.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.51% (22.82 USD)
By Equity:
58.70% (262.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|251
|EURUSD
|199
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|457
|EURUSD
|283
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|13K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +36.09 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FullertonMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.13 × 15
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.25 × 157
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.38 × 73
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.39 × 431
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.39 × 102
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.56 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Real Server
|0.62 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.66 × 1525
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 1008
|
EGlobal-Cent7
|0.79 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.83 × 583
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.83 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.85 × 207
此账户创建于2025年07月29日！入金200U，出金200U！
This account was created on July 29, 2025! Deposit 200U, withdraw 200U!
