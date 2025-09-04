SignalsSections
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG EUGU B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 344%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
450
Profit Trades:
270 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
180 (40.00%)
Best trade:
36.09 USD
Worst trade:
-29.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 577.29 USD (88 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-836.97 USD (64 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (36.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.81 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
90.60%
Max deposit load:
51.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
16.88
Long Trades:
227 (50.44%)
Short Trades:
223 (49.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
1.65 USD
Average Profit:
5.84 USD
Average Loss:
-4.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.81 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.75%
Annual Forecast:
215.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.85 USD (5.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.51% (22.82 USD)
By Equity:
58.70% (262.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 251
EURUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 457
EURUSD 283
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 11K
EURUSD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +36.09 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FullertonMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.13 × 15
EuropeFX1-Live
0.25 × 157
TickmillUK-Live03
0.25 × 4
ForexTime-ECN
0.38 × 73
ICMarkets-Live04
0.39 × 431
ICMarkets-Live05
0.39 × 102
SGTMarkets-Live
0.56 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Real Server
0.62 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.66 × 1525
ICMarkets-Live22
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 1008
EGlobal-Cent7
0.79 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.83 × 583
XM.COM-Real 20
0.83 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.85 × 207
此账户创建于2025年07月29日！入金200U，出金200U！

This account was created on July 29, 2025! Deposit 200U, withdraw 200U!

2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 14:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 12:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.07 14:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 01:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 09:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
