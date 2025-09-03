The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 15 0.00 × 1 JunoMarkets-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real18 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 EurotradeSA-Server-1 0.10 × 150 BridgeMarkets-MT5 0.17 × 6 LiteFinance-MT5 0.38 × 48 GOMarketsIntl-Live 0.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.62 × 84 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.89 × 91 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 0.94 × 33 VantageInternational-Live 13 1.00 × 1 TradeSmart-Server01 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 1.29 × 246 OxSecurities-Live 1.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.48 × 9916 BDSwissGlobal-Server01 1.49 × 53 itexsys-Platform 1.67 × 3 OctaFX-Real2 1.67 × 9 Forex.com-Live 536 1.77 × 160 STARTRADERINTL-Live 2.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.06 × 323 Opogroup-Server1 2.08 × 24 GOMarketsMU-Live 2.08 × 599 84 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor