Trades:
2 077
Profit Trades:
1 462 (70.38%)
Loss Trades:
615 (29.61%)
Best trade:
33.30 GBP
Worst trade:
-47.72 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 744.12 GBP (135 297 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 337.43 GBP (100 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (8.81 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.34 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
83.57%
Max deposit load:
7.76%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
124
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
1 397 (67.26%)
Short Trades:
680 (32.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
1.19 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.17 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-71.81 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.03 GBP (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.73%
Annual Forecast:
-45.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 GBP
Maximal:
292.94 GBP (8.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.26% (292.90 GBP)
By Equity:
18.37% (567.87 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1627
|GBPUSD
|290
|GBPCAD
|88
|AUDCAD
|38
|XAUUSD
|34
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|530
|GBPUSD
|26
|GBPCAD
|96
|AUDCAD
|42
|XAUUSD
|-170
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPCAD
|10K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.30 GBP
Worst trade: -48 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.81 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.81 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.89 × 91
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.48 × 9916
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.77 × 160
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.06 × 323
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.08 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
