SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ICM RFT
Savell Martin

ICM RFT

Savell Martin
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 077
Profit Trades:
1 462 (70.38%)
Loss Trades:
615 (29.61%)
Best trade:
33.30 GBP
Worst trade:
-47.72 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 744.12 GBP (135 297 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 337.43 GBP (100 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (8.81 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.34 GBP (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
83.57%
Max deposit load:
7.76%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
124
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.39
Long Trades:
1 397 (67.26%)
Short Trades:
680 (32.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
1.19 GBP
Average Loss:
-2.17 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-71.81 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.03 GBP (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.73%
Annual Forecast:
-45.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 GBP
Maximal:
292.94 GBP (8.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.26% (292.90 GBP)
By Equity:
18.37% (567.87 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1627
GBPUSD 290
GBPCAD 88
AUDCAD 38
XAUUSD 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 530
GBPUSD 26
GBPCAD 96
AUDCAD 42
XAUUSD -170
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
GBPUSD -1.2K
GBPCAD 10K
AUDCAD 1.7K
XAUUSD 3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.30 GBP
Worst trade: -48 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.81 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.81 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.89 × 91
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
OxSecurities-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.48 × 9916
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
Forex.com-Live 536
1.77 × 160
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.06 × 323
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
84 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 22:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 01:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 02:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 13:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
