Andrey Kolesnik

Katana

Andrey Kolesnik
0 reviews
Reliability
139 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 162%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 374
Profit Trades:
1 425 (42.23%)
Loss Trades:
1 949 (57.77%)
Best trade:
207.59 USD
Worst trade:
-147.31 USD
Gross Profit:
22 264.91 USD (456 695 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 251.46 USD (409 333 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (315.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
458.38 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
28.75%
Max deposit load:
41.51%
Latest trade:
57 minutes ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
1 814 (53.76%)
Short Trades:
1 560 (46.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
15.62 USD
Average Loss:
-10.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-562.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-562.06 USD (34)
Monthly growth:
-20.33%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
664.67 USD
Maximal:
1 212.09 USD (32.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.55% (713.08 USD)
By Equity:
5.80% (24.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 3211
USDCAD 87
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD 11
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.5K
USDCAD 530
EURUSD -38
GBPUSD 28
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 39K
USDCAD 10K
EURUSD -2K
GBPUSD 580
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +207.59 USD
Worst trade: -147 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 34
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -562.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live16
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
Tickmill-Live08
0.53 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.60 × 235
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
AMarkets-Real
0.85 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
RoboForex-Prime
0.91 × 3455
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
39 more...
No reviews
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 10:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 08:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 11:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 16:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 856 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 07:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
