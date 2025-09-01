SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DCA MASTER
Ho Phi Diep

DCA MASTER

Ho Phi Diep
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 83%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 461
Profit Trades:
3 577 (65.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 884 (34.50%)
Best trade:
3 444.36 USD
Worst trade:
-1 538.90 USD
Gross Profit:
229 173.02 USD (598 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145 138.49 USD (652 291 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (174.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 085.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
15.46%
Max deposit load:
124.39%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
204
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.86
Long Trades:
2 548 (46.66%)
Short Trades:
2 913 (53.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
15.39 USD
Average Profit:
64.07 USD
Average Loss:
-77.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 614.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 052.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.67%
Annual Forecast:
105.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 836.26 USD
Maximal:
14 349.71 USD (13.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.98% (14 479.28 USD)
By Equity:
26.04% (32 250.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5407
NI225 10
GBPJPY 9
SP500 9
UK100 6
XAGUSD 5
NDX 5
XTIUSD 5
USDJPY 2
TSLA 2
WS30 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 89K
NI225 3.4K
GBPJPY -34
SP500 -3.8K
UK100 1.6K
XAGUSD -3K
NDX -2.4K
XTIUSD -1.3K
USDJPY -77
TSLA 447
WS30 -2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -46K
NI225 6K
GBPJPY -1K
SP500 -4.7K
UK100 1.6K
XAGUSD -2.6K
NDX -7.4K
XTIUSD -96
USDJPY -975
TSLA 1.1K
WS30 7
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 444.36 USD
Worst trade: -1 539 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 614.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.14 × 365
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.65 × 34
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.00 × 6
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.46 × 13
Swissquote-Server
4.65 × 120
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
5.17 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.24 × 83
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.57 × 14
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
7 more...
No reviews
2025.10.23 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 09:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 122 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 02:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 18:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 12:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DCA MASTER
30 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
185K
USD
27
99%
5 461
65%
15%
1.57
15.39
USD
26%
1:200
Copy

