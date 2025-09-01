- Growth
Trades:
5 461
Profit Trades:
3 577 (65.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 884 (34.50%)
Best trade:
3 444.36 USD
Worst trade:
-1 538.90 USD
Gross Profit:
229 173.02 USD (598 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145 138.49 USD (652 291 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (174.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 085.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
15.46%
Max deposit load:
124.39%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
204
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.86
Long Trades:
2 548 (46.66%)
Short Trades:
2 913 (53.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
15.39 USD
Average Profit:
64.07 USD
Average Loss:
-77.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 614.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 052.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.67%
Annual Forecast:
105.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 836.26 USD
Maximal:
14 349.71 USD (13.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.98% (14 479.28 USD)
By Equity:
26.04% (32 250.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5407
|NI225
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|SP500
|9
|UK100
|6
|XAGUSD
|5
|NDX
|5
|XTIUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|2
|TSLA
|2
|WS30
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|89K
|NI225
|3.4K
|GBPJPY
|-34
|SP500
|-3.8K
|UK100
|1.6K
|XAGUSD
|-3K
|NDX
|-2.4K
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-77
|TSLA
|447
|WS30
|-2
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-46K
|NI225
|6K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|SP500
|-4.7K
|UK100
|1.6K
|XAGUSD
|-2.6K
|NDX
|-7.4K
|XTIUSD
|-96
|USDJPY
|-975
|TSLA
|1.1K
|WS30
|7
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 444.36 USD
Worst trade: -1 539 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 614.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.14 × 365
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.65 × 34
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.00 × 6
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.36 × 25
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.46 × 13
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.65 × 120
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|5.17 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.24 × 83
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.57 × 14
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
