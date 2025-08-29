SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SNIPER 3625
Ting Shu Deng

SNIPER 3625

Ting Shu Deng
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2025 75%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
313
Profit Trades:
232 (74.12%)
Loss Trades:
81 (25.88%)
Best trade:
572.00 USD
Worst trade:
-220.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 450.82 USD (54 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-704.03 USD (34 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (80.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
585.93 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
15.80%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
283 (90.42%)
Short Trades:
30 (9.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.25 USD
Average Loss:
-8.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-464.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-464.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Annual Forecast:
65.17%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.98 USD
Maximal:
467.66 USD (35.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.62% (464.87 USD)
By Equity:
14.36% (187.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 313
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 747
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +572.00 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -464.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。

我灵活多变，适应性强，随时准备在您喜欢的任何时间范围内进行交易。
我不进行日线交易，因为我主要注重交易质量而非数量，所以请您耐心等待。
剩下的交给我。我会持续监控市场，发现交易机会，精准执行交易，同时有效管理您的风险。


最低要求和建议

  • 推荐经纪商： EC MARKETS 或具有 ECN/RAW/LOW 点差类型的经纪商
  • 黄金价格配额为小数点后2位。与提供黄金价格配额为小数点后3位的经纪商不兼容。
  • 最低初始存款：账户金额 500 美元，杠杆为 1：500。
  • 建议初始存款：账户金额 1000 美元，杠杆为 1：500。
  • 杠杆至少1：100，建议1：500
  • 账户类型：对冲。






No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 00:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 01:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 22:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.07 20:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 19:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 17:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 16:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 20:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 20:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 20:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SNIPER 3625
38 USD per month
75%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
15
88%
313
74%
4%
2.06
2.39
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.