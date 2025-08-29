- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
313
Profit Trades:
232 (74.12%)
Loss Trades:
81 (25.88%)
Best trade:
572.00 USD
Worst trade:
-220.44 USD
Gross Profit:
1 450.82 USD (54 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-704.03 USD (34 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (80.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
585.93 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
4.50%
Max deposit load:
15.80%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
283 (90.42%)
Short Trades:
30 (9.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
2.39 USD
Average Profit:
6.25 USD
Average Loss:
-8.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-464.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-464.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Annual Forecast:
65.17%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.98 USD
Maximal:
467.66 USD (35.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.62% (464.87 USD)
By Equity:
14.36% (187.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|313
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|747
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|20K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +572.00 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -464.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。
我灵活多变，适应性强，随时准备在您喜欢的任何时间范围内进行交易。
我不进行日线交易，因为我主要注重交易质量而非数量，所以请您耐心等待。
剩下的交给我。我会持续监控市场，发现交易机会，精准执行交易，同时有效管理您的风险。
最低要求和建议
- 推荐经纪商： EC MARKETS 或具有 ECN/RAW/LOW 点差类型的经纪商
- 黄金价格配额为小数点后2位。与提供黄金价格配额为小数点后3位的经纪商不兼容。
- 最低初始存款：账户金额 500 美元，杠杆为 1：500。
- 建议初始存款：账户金额 1000 美元，杠杆为 1：500。
- 杠杆至少1：100，建议1：500
- 账户类型：对冲。
