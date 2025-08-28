- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
119 (54.58%)
Loss Trades:
99 (45.41%)
Best trade:
86.32 USD
Worst trade:
-85.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 185.15 USD (119 485 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 138.36 USD (101 045 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (93.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.49 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
18.95%
Max deposit load:
85.63%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
218 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
18.36 USD
Average Loss:
-21.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-189.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.18 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-29.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.73 USD
Maximal:
447.66 USD (32.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.66% (447.66 USD)
By Equity:
28.11% (74.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|218
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|47
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +86.32 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Join Grup Telegram for information :
https://t.me/cent1000affiliate
Detail Strategi EA Strong Hammer 44
•Pair : XAUUSD
•Trade Direction : Buy Only
•Strategi : Martingale 1 siklus
•Lot awal : 0.01
•Maksimal lot : 0.08
•Setelah mencapai 0.08 : posisi ditutup (cut loss / Profit) dan lot direset ke 0.01
•Target Profit per trade : 100 Pips dengan lot 0.01 (10 USD)
•Cut loss pada level 0.08 dengan total minus (0.01 – 0.08) ± USD 150
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
202
USD
USD
18
100%
218
54%
19%
1.02
0.21
USD
USD
75%
1:500