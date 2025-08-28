SignalsSections
Aditya Hindami

Official 1000 Cent

Aditya Hindami
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -32%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
119 (54.58%)
Loss Trades:
99 (45.41%)
Best trade:
86.32 USD
Worst trade:
-85.68 USD
Gross Profit:
2 185.15 USD (119 485 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 138.36 USD (101 045 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (93.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.49 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
18.95%
Max deposit load:
85.63%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
218 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
18.36 USD
Average Loss:
-21.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-189.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-189.18 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-29.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.73 USD
Maximal:
447.66 USD (32.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.66% (447.66 USD)
By Equity:
28.11% (74.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 47
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +86.32 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Join Grup Telegram for information : 

https://t.me/cent1000affiliate

Detail Strategi EA Strong Hammer 44

•Pair : XAUUSD
•Trade Direction : Buy Only
•Strategi : Martingale 1 siklus
•Lot awal : 0.01
•Maksimal lot : 0.08
•Setelah mencapai 0.08 : posisi ditutup (cut loss / Profit) dan lot direset ke 0.01
•Target Profit per trade : 100 Pips dengan lot 0.01 (10 USD)
•Cut loss pada level 0.08 dengan total minus (0.01 – 0.08) ± USD 150


Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Official 1000 Cent
100 USD per month
-32%
0
0
USD
202
USD
18
100%
218
54%
19%
1.02
0.21
USD
75%
1:500
