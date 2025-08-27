SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Windfuhr
Daniil Piskovatskov

Windfuhr

Daniil Piskovatskov
0 reviews
139 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -61%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
988
Profit Trades:
456 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
532 (53.85%)
Best trade:
300.50 USD
Worst trade:
-227.04 USD
Gross Profit:
9 471.69 USD (105 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 177.61 USD (108 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (107.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
742.59 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
37.53%
Max deposit load:
30.09%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
480 (48.58%)
Short Trades:
508 (51.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
20.77 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-322.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668.27 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
48.06%
Annual Forecast:
583.11%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.62 USD
Maximal:
1 353.35 USD (105.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.74% (1 353.35 USD)
By Equity:
12.94% (96.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 636
USDJPY 159
AUDJPY 128
AUDUSD 60
NZDUSD 3
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 412
USDJPY 11
AUDJPY -17
AUDUSD -5
NZDUSD -1
USDCHF -3
GBPUSD -103
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2.2K
USDJPY 2.3K
AUDJPY -2K
AUDUSD -772
NZDUSD -135
USDCHF -195
GBPUSD -204
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +300.50 USD
Worst trade: -227 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.45 × 264
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.46 × 41
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
ICMarkets-Live04
0.62 × 21
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
RoboForex-Prime
0.89 × 4240
ICMarkets-Live16
0.92 × 12
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.96 × 45
AMarkets-Real
1.01 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.16 × 92
41 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Hello, investors! Trading according to my strategy is conducted in semi-automatic mode - trading transactions are made by a robot advisor for precise entry, and I set the robot parameters manually every day. Trading is conducted strictly according to the strategy with a fixed stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 14:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 13:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 09:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 06:06
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Windfuhr
30 USD per month
-61%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
139
98%
988
46%
38%
1.03
0.30
USD
83%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.