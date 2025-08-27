The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 5 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 3 FXCL-Main2 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 3 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.14 × 7 ICMarkets-Live14 0.17 × 6 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.20 × 49 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.33 × 3 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.45 × 264 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.46 × 41 Tickmill-Live04 0.52 × 1321 ICMarkets-Live04 0.62 × 21 Tickmill-Live08 0.63 × 38 TitanFX-01 0.68 × 101 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.89 × 232 RoboForex-Prime 0.89 × 4240 ICMarkets-Live16 0.92 × 12 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 0.96 × 45 AMarkets-Real 1.01 × 97 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.03 × 306 Exness-Real28 1.14 × 14 Alpari-Pro.ECN 1.16 × 92 41 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor