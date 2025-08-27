- Growth
Trades:
988
Profit Trades:
456 (46.15%)
Loss Trades:
532 (53.85%)
Best trade:
300.50 USD
Worst trade:
-227.04 USD
Gross Profit:
9 471.69 USD (105 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 177.61 USD (108 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (107.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
742.59 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
37.53%
Max deposit load:
30.09%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
480 (48.58%)
Short Trades:
508 (51.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
20.77 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-322.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668.27 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
48.06%
Annual Forecast:
583.11%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
147.62 USD
Maximal:
1 353.35 USD (105.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.74% (1 353.35 USD)
By Equity:
12.94% (96.67 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|636
|USDJPY
|159
|AUDJPY
|128
|AUDUSD
|60
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|412
|USDJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|-17
|AUDUSD
|-5
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|-3
|GBPUSD
|-103
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|2.3K
|AUDJPY
|-2K
|AUDUSD
|-772
|NZDUSD
|-135
|USDCHF
|-195
|GBPUSD
|-204
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.17 × 6
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.45 × 264
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.62 × 21
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
RoboForex-Prime
|0.89 × 4240
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.92 × 12
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.96 × 45
AMarkets-Real
|1.01 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.16 × 92
Hello, investors! Trading according to my strategy is conducted in semi-automatic mode - trading transactions are made by a robot advisor for precise entry, and I set the robot parameters manually every day. Trading is conducted strictly according to the strategy with a fixed stop loss and take profit.
No reviews
