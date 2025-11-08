- Growth
Trades:
826
Profit Trades:
603 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
223 (27.00%)
Best trade:
536.91 USD
Worst trade:
-329.61 USD
Gross Profit:
32 887.21 USD (9 589 520 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 194.08 USD (7 776 188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (4 434.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 434.74 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
8.44%
Max deposit load:
3.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
287 (34.75%)
Short Trades:
539 (65.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
54.54 USD
Average Loss:
-139.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 694.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 694.69 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-12.46%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.35 USD
Maximal:
9 072.75 USD (90.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.89% (9 072.75 USD)
By Equity:
16.03% (4 418.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|817
|AUDCAD-ECN
|4
|AUDUSD-ECN
|4
|NZDCAD-ECN
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.7K
|AUDCAD-ECN
|8
|AUDUSD-ECN
|1
|NZDCAD-ECN
|3
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.8M
|AUDCAD-ECN
|132
|AUDUSD-ECN
|-163
|NZDCAD-ECN
|108
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +536.91 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 434.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 694.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 BT Bulls XPRO – Power of Breakout Trading
Welcome to **BT Bulls XPRO**, a next-level trading system designed for **BTCUSD**.
Our strategy is based on **Breakout Momentum** 📈 combined with smart risk filters ⚡.
✨ Key Features:
- ✅ Works even with high spreads
- ✅ Designed for BTCUSD volatility
- ✅ Fully automated entries & exits 🤖
- ✅ Risk control with fixed stop-loss 🎯
💡 BT Bulls XPRO is built for traders who want consistent breakout opportunities while keeping risk under control.
Join us and ride the momentum of the market with confidence! 🔥
👉 [Join BT Bulls XPRO PAMM Account](https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/979/ayz3qo6i)
亏损
thank you, you are a great trader !!!