BT BULLS XPRO PAMM ACCOUNT
Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS XPRO PAMM ACCOUNT

Hossein Davarynejad
2 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
826
Profit Trades:
603 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
223 (27.00%)
Best trade:
536.91 USD
Worst trade:
-329.61 USD
Gross Profit:
32 887.21 USD (9 589 520 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 194.08 USD (7 776 188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (4 434.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 434.74 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
8.44%
Max deposit load:
3.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
110
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
287 (34.75%)
Short Trades:
539 (65.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
2.05 USD
Average Profit:
54.54 USD
Average Loss:
-139.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 694.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 694.69 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-12.46%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.35 USD
Maximal:
9 072.75 USD (90.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.89% (9 072.75 USD)
By Equity:
16.03% (4 418.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 817
AUDCAD-ECN 4
AUDUSD-ECN 4
NZDCAD-ECN 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.7K
AUDCAD-ECN 8
AUDUSD-ECN 1
NZDCAD-ECN 3
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.8M
AUDCAD-ECN 132
AUDUSD-ECN -163
NZDCAD-ECN 108
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +536.91 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 434.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 694.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 84
🚀 BT Bulls XPRO – Power of Breakout Trading  

Welcome to **BT Bulls XPRO**, a next-level trading system designed for **BTCUSD**.  
Our strategy is based on **Breakout Momentum** 📈 combined with smart risk filters ⚡.  

✨ Key Features:  
- ✅ Works even with high spreads  
- ✅ Designed for BTCUSD volatility  
- ✅ Fully automated entries & exits 🤖  
- ✅ Risk control with fixed stop-loss 🎯  

💡 BT Bulls XPRO is built for traders who want consistent breakout opportunities while keeping risk under control.  
Join us and ride the momentum of the market with confidence! 🔥  

👉 [Join BT Bulls XPRO PAMM Account](https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/979/ayz3qo6i)

Average rating:
Guosheng Chen
1057
Guosheng Chen 2025.11.08 03:34 
 

亏损

Nhut Anh Phan
1514
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.11.06 18:01 
 

thank you, you are a great trader !!!

2025.12.24 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 21:47
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 20:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 15:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 11:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 04:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 08:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 08:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 05:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 04:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 04:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 15:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BT BULLS XPRO PAMM ACCOUNT
999 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
18
100%
826
73%
8%
1.05
2.05
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

