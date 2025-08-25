SignalsSections
Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho

BBLogic

Daniel Antonio Quesada Camacho
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 249%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
190 (77.55%)
Loss Trades:
55 (22.45%)
Best trade:
19.95 USD
Worst trade:
-22.22 USD
Gross Profit:
631.41 USD (40 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-274.24 USD (27 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (35.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.23 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
82.76%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.05
Long Trades:
126 (51.43%)
Short Trades:
119 (48.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
1.46 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-4.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-25.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.04%
Annual Forecast:
279.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.79 USD
Maximal:
32.33 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.20% (26.12 USD)
By Equity:
73.16% (183.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 35
CHFJPY 25
AUDCAD 20
CADJPY 17
EURUSD 16
AUDNZD 13
NZDCAD 11
AUDUSD 10
NZDUSD 10
GBPJPY 9
AUDJPY 9
AUDCHF 8
GBPAUD 7
CADCHF 7
GBPCHF 6
NZDCHF 6
USDCAD 6
GBPNZD 5
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
EURCHF 4
EURAUD 4
EURJPY 1
EURGBP 1
USDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 65
CHFJPY 39
AUDCAD 28
CADJPY 30
EURUSD 22
AUDNZD 14
NZDCAD 15
AUDUSD 17
NZDUSD 10
GBPJPY 16
AUDJPY 9
AUDCHF 16
GBPAUD 11
CADCHF 6
GBPCHF 9
NZDCHF 4
USDCAD 6
GBPNZD 8
USDCHF 4
NZDJPY 7
GBPCAD 5
EURCHF 5
EURAUD 7
EURJPY 2
EURGBP 2
USDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2.4K
CHFJPY -854
AUDCAD 3.1K
CADJPY 912
EURUSD 456
AUDNZD -1.2K
NZDCAD 590
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 612
GBPJPY 1.2K
AUDJPY 663
AUDCHF 326
GBPAUD 1.3K
CADCHF -435
GBPCHF 404
NZDCHF 188
USDCAD -909
GBPNZD 1.4K
USDCHF 58
NZDJPY 1.2K
GBPCAD 551
EURCHF 229
EURAUD 542
EURJPY 256
EURGBP 114
USDJPY 234
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.95 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.18 × 17
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.19 × 335
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.25 × 68
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.30 × 319
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.35 × 389
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.62 × 1899
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.21 × 1801
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.34 × 3280
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.72 × 667
“Lógica algorítmica basada en Bandas de Bollinger: identifica equilibrio, rupturas y retrocesos en cualquier mercado.”
Variedad de Pares
No reviews
2025.12.12 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 14:55
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 14:55
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.06 17:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 17:47
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 23:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 11:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 16:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 17:54
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
