Trades:
245
Profit Trades:
190 (77.55%)
Loss Trades:
55 (22.45%)
Best trade:
19.95 USD
Worst trade:
-22.22 USD
Gross Profit:
631.41 USD (40 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-274.24 USD (27 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (35.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
44.23 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
82.88%
Max deposit load:
82.76%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.05
Long Trades:
126 (51.43%)
Short Trades:
119 (48.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
1.46 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-4.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-25.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.04%
Annual Forecast:
279.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.79 USD
Maximal:
32.33 USD (8.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.20% (26.12 USD)
By Equity:
73.16% (183.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|35
|CHFJPY
|25
|AUDCAD
|20
|CADJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDNZD
|13
|NZDCAD
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|NZDUSD
|10
|GBPJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|9
|AUDCHF
|8
|GBPAUD
|7
|CADCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|EURJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|65
|CHFJPY
|39
|AUDCAD
|28
|CADJPY
|30
|EURUSD
|22
|AUDNZD
|14
|NZDCAD
|15
|AUDUSD
|17
|NZDUSD
|10
|GBPJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|9
|AUDCHF
|16
|GBPAUD
|11
|CADCHF
|6
|GBPCHF
|9
|NZDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPNZD
|8
|USDCHF
|4
|NZDJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|EURAUD
|7
|EURJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.4K
|CHFJPY
|-854
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
|CADJPY
|912
|EURUSD
|456
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|NZDCAD
|590
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|612
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|663
|AUDCHF
|326
|GBPAUD
|1.3K
|CADCHF
|-435
|GBPCHF
|404
|NZDCHF
|188
|USDCAD
|-909
|GBPNZD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|58
|NZDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|551
|EURCHF
|229
|EURAUD
|542
|EURJPY
|256
|EURGBP
|114
|USDJPY
|234
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +19.95 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.18 × 17
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.19 × 335
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.25 × 68
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.30 × 319
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.35 × 389
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.62 × 1899
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.21 × 1801
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.34 × 3280
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.72 × 667
“Lógica algorítmica basada en Bandas de Bollinger: identifica equilibrio, rupturas y retrocesos en cualquier mercado.”
Variedad de Pares
Variedad de Pares
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
249%
0
0
USD
USD
486
USD
USD
18
100%
245
77%
83%
2.30
1.46
USD
USD
73%
1:500