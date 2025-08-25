- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDb
|8
|EURJPYb
|8
|GBPJPYb
|7
|USDCHFb
|7
|EURCADb
|6
|CADCHFb
|6
|NZDCADb
|6
|EURNZDb
|6
|GBPCADb
|6
|EURAUDb
|5
|USDJPYb
|5
|AUDCHFb
|5
|AUDUSDb
|5
|EURGBPb
|5
|NZDUSDb
|4
|CHFJPYb
|4
|GBPCHFb
|4
|GBPAUDb
|4
|CADJPYb
|4
|GBPNZDb
|3
|NZDJPYb
|3
|AUDJPYb
|3
|EURCHFb
|2
|AUDCADb
|2
|USDCADb
|2
|GBPUSDb
|2
|NZDCHFb
|1
|AUDNZDb
|1
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDb
|359
|EURJPYb
|2
|GBPJPYb
|77
|USDCHFb
|-180
|EURCADb
|103
|CADCHFb
|-141
|NZDCADb
|-170
|EURNZDb
|-159
|GBPCADb
|44
|EURAUDb
|-201
|USDJPYb
|-70
|AUDCHFb
|-86
|AUDUSDb
|151
|EURGBPb
|38
|NZDUSDb
|57
|CHFJPYb
|60
|GBPCHFb
|-38
|GBPAUDb
|-52
|CADJPYb
|134
|GBPNZDb
|-136
|NZDJPYb
|-76
|AUDJPYb
|-74
|EURCHFb
|-101
|AUDCADb
|-96
|USDCADb
|47
|GBPUSDb
|-91
|NZDCHFb
|-48
|AUDNZDb
|7
|
|
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDb
|2.4K
|EURJPYb
|987
|GBPJPYb
|1.4K
|USDCHFb
|-909
|EURCADb
|1.2K
|CADCHFb
|-564
|NZDCADb
|-1.1K
|EURNZDb
|-1.3K
|GBPCADb
|1.2K
|EURAUDb
|-2.4K
|USDJPYb
|-1.2K
|AUDCHFb
|-613
|AUDUSDb
|426
|EURGBPb
|40
|NZDUSDb
|567
|CHFJPYb
|226
|GBPCHFb
|-14
|GBPAUDb
|-907
|CADJPYb
|1.7K
|GBPNZDb
|-1.8K
|NZDJPYb
|-600
|AUDJPYb
|13
|EURCHFb
|-316
|AUDCADb
|-551
|USDCADb
|231
|GBPUSDb
|-694
|NZDCHFb
|-179
|AUDNZDb
|198
|
|
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market
1. Stocks
2. Forex
3. Crypto
I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created.
According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month.
Rule:
1. Don't Be Major in Minor
2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think
3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY
4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker
God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥
