Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

CurryBianca97

Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -8%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
40 (32.25%)
Loss Trades:
84 (67.74%)
Best trade:
98.89 USD
Worst trade:
-62.71 USD
Gross Profit:
2 974.13 USD (24 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 614.56 USD (26 546 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (260.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
260.44 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
58.89%
Max deposit load:
43.88%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
56 (45.16%)
Short Trades:
68 (54.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-5.16 USD
Average Profit:
74.35 USD
Average Loss:
-43.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-435.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-435.11 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-4.81%
Annual Forecast:
-58.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
657.46 USD
Maximal:
681.70 USD (7.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.74% (681.70 USD)
By Equity:
2.51% (55.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDb 8
EURJPYb 8
GBPJPYb 7
USDCHFb 7
EURCADb 6
CADCHFb 6
NZDCADb 6
EURNZDb 6
GBPCADb 6
EURAUDb 5
USDJPYb 5
AUDCHFb 5
AUDUSDb 5
EURGBPb 5
NZDUSDb 4
CHFJPYb 4
GBPCHFb 4
GBPAUDb 4
CADJPYb 4
GBPNZDb 3
NZDJPYb 3
AUDJPYb 3
EURCHFb 2
AUDCADb 2
USDCADb 2
GBPUSDb 2
NZDCHFb 1
AUDNZDb 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDb 359
EURJPYb 2
GBPJPYb 77
USDCHFb -180
EURCADb 103
CADCHFb -141
NZDCADb -170
EURNZDb -159
GBPCADb 44
EURAUDb -201
USDJPYb -70
AUDCHFb -86
AUDUSDb 151
EURGBPb 38
NZDUSDb 57
CHFJPYb 60
GBPCHFb -38
GBPAUDb -52
CADJPYb 134
GBPNZDb -136
NZDJPYb -76
AUDJPYb -74
EURCHFb -101
AUDCADb -96
USDCADb 47
GBPUSDb -91
NZDCHFb -48
AUDNZDb 7
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDb 2.4K
EURJPYb 987
GBPJPYb 1.4K
USDCHFb -909
EURCADb 1.2K
CADCHFb -564
NZDCADb -1.1K
EURNZDb -1.3K
GBPCADb 1.2K
EURAUDb -2.4K
USDJPYb -1.2K
AUDCHFb -613
AUDUSDb 426
EURGBPb 40
NZDUSDb 567
CHFJPYb 226
GBPCHFb -14
GBPAUDb -907
CADJPYb 1.7K
GBPNZDb -1.8K
NZDJPYb -600
AUDJPYb 13
EURCHFb -316
AUDCADb -551
USDCADb 231
GBPUSDb -694
NZDCHFb -179
AUDNZDb 198
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.89 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +260.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -435.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market 

1. Stocks 

2. Forex 

3. Crypto 


I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created. 


According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month. 


Rule: 

1. Don't Be Major in Minor 

2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think 

3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY 

4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker 


God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥


No reviews
2025.11.03 18:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
