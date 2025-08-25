- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
345
Profit Trades:
332 (96.23%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.77%)
Best trade:
6.35 USD
Worst trade:
-33.16 USD
Gross Profit:
597.30 USD (59 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-256.42 USD (25 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
102 (170.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.03 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
65.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
175 (50.72%)
Short Trades:
170 (49.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-19.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-59.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.23 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.07%
Annual Forecast:
328.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.93 USD
Maximal:
147.59 USD (48.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.68% (147.59 USD)
By Equity:
74.73% (116.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|345
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|341
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|34K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.35 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.14 × 156
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.15 × 27
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.24 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.40 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.65 × 378
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Valutrades-Real
|3.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.25 × 20
