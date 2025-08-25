SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Simple Trade
Ahmad Khoirur Roziq

Simple Trade

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 189%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
Trades:
345
Profit Trades:
332 (96.23%)
Loss Trades:
13 (3.77%)
Best trade:
6.35 USD
Worst trade:
-33.16 USD
Gross Profit:
597.30 USD (59 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-256.42 USD (25 635 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
102 (170.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.03 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
65.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
175 (50.72%)
Short Trades:
170 (49.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-19.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-59.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.23 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.07%
Annual Forecast:
328.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.93 USD
Maximal:
147.59 USD (48.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.68% (147.59 USD)
By Equity:
74.73% (116.26 USD)

Distribution

Best trade: +6.35 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.14 × 156
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.15 × 27
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.40 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 378
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.07 × 14
Valutrades-Real
3.50 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.25 × 20
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 07:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 18:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 15:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 22:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 21:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 18:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 00:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 17:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 11:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 11:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
