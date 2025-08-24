- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
553
Profit Trades:
240 (43.39%)
Loss Trades:
313 (56.60%)
Best trade:
4 282.17 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 005.41 RUB
Gross Profit:
81 164.01 RUB (86 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 132.22 RUB (65 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (6 512.48 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 512.48 RUB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.13%
Max deposit load:
99.93%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
503 (90.96%)
Short Trades:
50 (9.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
16.33 RUB
Average Profit:
338.18 RUB
Average Loss:
-230.45 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 439.94 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 426.84 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
29.19%
Annual Forecast:
354.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 064.04 RUB
Maximal:
10 013.55 RUB (45.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.62% (10 013.55 RUB)
By Equity:
20.62% (4 285.95 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ffx
|257
|USDJPY.ffx
|235
|EURAUD.ffx
|27
|USDCHF.ffx
|21
|GBPAUD.ffx
|4
|USDCAD.ffx
|3
|EURGBP.ffx
|2
|EURJPY.ffx
|2
|META.ffx
|1
|XBRUSD.ffx
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.ffx
|-25
|USDJPY.ffx
|244
|EURAUD.ffx
|-36
|USDCHF.ffx
|-10
|GBPAUD.ffx
|-14
|USDCAD.ffx
|-11
|EURGBP.ffx
|1
|EURJPY.ffx
|-1
|META.ffx
|1
|XBRUSD.ffx
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.ffx
|2.2K
|USDJPY.ffx
|18K
|EURAUD.ffx
|3.3K
|USDCHF.ffx
|-349
|GBPAUD.ffx
|-1.6K
|USDCAD.ffx
|-542
|EURGBP.ffx
|32
|EURJPY.ffx
|-155
|META.ffx
|94
|XBRUSD.ffx
|-13
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 282.17 RUB
Worst trade: -2 005 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 512.48 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 439.94 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
В торговле использую фибо уровни. Торгую на различных таймфреймах.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
USD
24K
RUB
RUB
30
0%
553
43%
97%
1.12
16.33
RUB
RUB
46%
1:100