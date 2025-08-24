SignalsSections
Aleksey Barin

BarVL2025

Aleksey Barin
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 60%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
553
Profit Trades:
240 (43.39%)
Loss Trades:
313 (56.60%)
Best trade:
4 282.17 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 005.41 RUB
Gross Profit:
81 164.01 RUB (86 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 132.22 RUB (65 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (6 512.48 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 512.48 RUB (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
97.13%
Max deposit load:
99.93%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
503 (90.96%)
Short Trades:
50 (9.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
16.33 RUB
Average Profit:
338.18 RUB
Average Loss:
-230.45 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 439.94 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 426.84 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
29.19%
Annual Forecast:
354.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 064.04 RUB
Maximal:
10 013.55 RUB (45.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.62% (10 013.55 RUB)
By Equity:
20.62% (4 285.95 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 257
USDJPY.ffx 235
EURAUD.ffx 27
USDCHF.ffx 21
GBPAUD.ffx 4
USDCAD.ffx 3
EURGBP.ffx 2
EURJPY.ffx 2
META.ffx 1
XBRUSD.ffx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx -25
USDJPY.ffx 244
EURAUD.ffx -36
USDCHF.ffx -10
GBPAUD.ffx -14
USDCAD.ffx -11
EURGBP.ffx 1
EURJPY.ffx -1
META.ffx 1
XBRUSD.ffx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx 2.2K
USDJPY.ffx 18K
EURAUD.ffx 3.3K
USDCHF.ffx -349
GBPAUD.ffx -1.6K
USDCAD.ffx -542
EURGBP.ffx 32
EURJPY.ffx -155
META.ffx 94
XBRUSD.ffx -13
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 282.17 RUB
Worst trade: -2 005 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 512.48 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 439.94 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

В торговле использую фибо уровни. Торгую на различных таймфреймах.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BarVL2025
30 USD per month
60%
0
0
USD
24K
RUB
30
0%
553
43%
97%
1.12
16.33
RUB
46%
1:100
