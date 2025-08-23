SignalsSections
Kirill Korneev

BIC SWQ2

Kirill Korneev
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2024 66%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
874
Profit Trades:
420 (48.05%)
Loss Trades:
454 (51.95%)
Best trade:
2 959.82 USD
Worst trade:
-5 970.75 USD
Gross Profit:
82 531.09 USD (2 728 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84 548.50 USD (2 769 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4 184.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 206.75 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
47.44%
Max deposit load:
118.44%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
545 (62.36%)
Short Trades:
329 (37.64%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-2.31 USD
Average Profit:
196.50 USD
Average Loss:
-186.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 138.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 169.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.35%
Annual Forecast:
356.14%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 345.66 USD
Maximal:
14 551.43 USD (9.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.02% (6 169.25 USD)
By Equity:
40.95% (4 704.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 267
#US500 123
USDJPY 97
EURUSD 91
OILUSD 81
EURJPY 63
GBPUSD 38
GBPJPY 34
#UKOILN 28
AUDUSD 16
USDCHF 7
AUDJPY 6
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 5
#US30 4
#NAS100 4
#NIK225 2
AUDCAD 1
#Microsoft_(MSFT) 1
#NVIDIA_(NVDA) 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.4K
#US500 -293
USDJPY 1.6K
EURUSD -767
OILUSD 513
EURJPY -3.0K
GBPUSD -545
GBPJPY -3.2K
#UKOILN -3.2K
AUDUSD 150
USDCHF -1.4K
AUDJPY 901
EURGBP 103
USDCAD -388
#US30 -580
#NAS100 351
#NIK225 -5
AUDCAD 174
#Microsoft_(MSFT) 26
#NVIDIA_(NVDA) 73
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
#US500 41K
USDJPY -11K
EURUSD -3.3K
OILUSD 11K
EURJPY -5.9K
GBPUSD -474
GBPJPY -15K
#UKOILN 282
AUDUSD 869
USDCHF -71
AUDJPY 338
EURGBP 236
USDCAD -686
#US30 -57K
#NAS100 39K
#NIK225 -70K
AUDCAD 121
#Microsoft_(MSFT) 367
#NVIDIA_(NVDA) 366
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 959.82 USD
Worst trade: -5 971 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 184.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 138.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.06 × 49
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.34 × 1338
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 266
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.48 × 56
ForexTime-MT5
0.53 × 17561
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
3.66 × 71411
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.20 × 44
No reviews
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 22:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 429 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 10:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 08:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 428 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 09:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 415 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.25% of days out of 406 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 19:51
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 17:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 375 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
