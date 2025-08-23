- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
874
Profit Trades:
420 (48.05%)
Loss Trades:
454 (51.95%)
Best trade:
2 959.82 USD
Worst trade:
-5 970.75 USD
Gross Profit:
82 531.09 USD (2 728 720 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84 548.50 USD (2 769 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (4 184.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 206.75 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
47.44%
Max deposit load:
118.44%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.14
Long Trades:
545 (62.36%)
Short Trades:
329 (37.64%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-2.31 USD
Average Profit:
196.50 USD
Average Loss:
-186.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 138.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 169.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.35%
Annual Forecast:
356.14%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 345.66 USD
Maximal:
14 551.43 USD (9.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.02% (6 169.25 USD)
By Equity:
40.95% (4 704.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|267
|#US500
|123
|USDJPY
|97
|EURUSD
|91
|OILUSD
|81
|EURJPY
|63
|GBPUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|34
|#UKOILN
|28
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|#US30
|4
|#NAS100
|4
|#NIK225
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|#Microsoft_(MSFT)
|1
|#NVIDIA_(NVDA)
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|#US500
|-293
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|-767
|OILUSD
|513
|EURJPY
|-3.0K
|GBPUSD
|-545
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|#UKOILN
|-3.2K
|AUDUSD
|150
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|AUDJPY
|901
|EURGBP
|103
|USDCAD
|-388
|#US30
|-580
|#NAS100
|351
|#NIK225
|-5
|AUDCAD
|174
|#Microsoft_(MSFT)
|26
|#NVIDIA_(NVDA)
|73
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|#US500
|41K
|USDJPY
|-11K
|EURUSD
|-3.3K
|OILUSD
|11K
|EURJPY
|-5.9K
|GBPUSD
|-474
|GBPJPY
|-15K
|#UKOILN
|282
|AUDUSD
|869
|USDCHF
|-71
|AUDJPY
|338
|EURGBP
|236
|USDCAD
|-686
|#US30
|-57K
|#NAS100
|39K
|#NIK225
|-70K
|AUDCAD
|121
|#Microsoft_(MSFT)
|367
|#NVIDIA_(NVDA)
|366
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 959.82 USD
Worst trade: -5 971 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 184.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 138.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.06 × 49
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.34 × 1338
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 266
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.48 × 56
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.53 × 17561
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.66 × 71411
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
|
FxPro-ECN
|4.20 × 44
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
75 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
72
16%
874
48%
47%
0.97
-2.31
USD
USD
48%
1:100