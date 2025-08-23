SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BIC SWQ1
Kirill Korneev

BIC SWQ1

Kirill Korneev
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2025 133%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
543
Profit Trades:
268 (49.35%)
Loss Trades:
275 (50.64%)
Best trade:
2 921.69 USD
Worst trade:
-5 958.20 USD
Gross Profit:
66 259.72 USD (2 105 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 722.37 USD (1 830 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 866.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 230.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
47.49%
Max deposit load:
107.51%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
342 (62.98%)
Short Trades:
201 (37.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
19.41 USD
Average Profit:
247.24 USD
Average Loss:
-202.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-640.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 157.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.05%
Annual Forecast:
352.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 564.42 USD
Maximal:
6 983.30 USD (36.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.25% (6 983.30 USD)
By Equity:
38.95% (4 714.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 214
EURUSD 85
OILUSD 84
USDJPY 36
GBPUSD 32
EURJPY 31
#UKOILN 24
#US500 15
AUDUSD 12
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.8K
EURUSD -1.2K
OILUSD 631
USDJPY 2.1K
GBPUSD -606
EURJPY 852
#UKOILN -3.9K
#US500 2.5K
AUDUSD 597
EURGBP 115
USDCAD -349
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 219K
EURUSD -2.7K
OILUSD 5.5K
USDJPY 753
GBPUSD -782
EURJPY 1.6K
#UKOILN 354
#US500 50K
AUDUSD 1.3K
EURGBP 338
USDCAD -356
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 921.69 USD
Worst trade: -5 958 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 866.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -640.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.03 × 33
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.36 × 945
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.45 × 265
ForexTime-MT5
0.59 × 11903
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.69 × 32
Swissquote-Server
3.79 × 67625
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.40 × 25
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 12:35
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 11:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 07:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 07:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.23 11:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.23 11:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.23 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.23 10:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BIC SWQ1
75 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
44
0%
543
49%
47%
1.18
19.41
USD
51%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.