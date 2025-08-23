The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 7 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 7 RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5 0.03 × 33 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.32 × 258 SwissquoteLtd-Server 0.36 × 945 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.45 × 265 ForexTime-MT5 0.59 × 11903 XMGlobal-MT5 2 0.65 × 386 ForexTimeFXTM-MT5 0.69 × 32 Swissquote-Server 3.79 × 67625 Alpari-MT5 4.00 × 2 FxPro-ECN 4.40 × 25