Trades:
543
Profit Trades:
268 (49.35%)
Loss Trades:
275 (50.64%)
Best trade:
2 921.69 USD
Worst trade:
-5 958.20 USD
Gross Profit:
66 259.72 USD (2 105 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 722.37 USD (1 830 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (1 866.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 230.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
47.49%
Max deposit load:
107.51%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
342 (62.98%)
Short Trades:
201 (37.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
19.41 USD
Average Profit:
247.24 USD
Average Loss:
-202.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-640.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 157.15 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
29.05%
Annual Forecast:
352.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 564.42 USD
Maximal:
6 983.30 USD (36.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.25% (6 983.30 USD)
By Equity:
38.95% (4 714.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|214
|EURUSD
|85
|OILUSD
|84
|USDJPY
|36
|GBPUSD
|32
|EURJPY
|31
|#UKOILN
|24
|#US500
|15
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURGBP
|5
|USDCAD
|5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|EURUSD
|-1.2K
|OILUSD
|631
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|-606
|EURJPY
|852
|#UKOILN
|-3.9K
|#US500
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|597
|EURGBP
|115
|USDCAD
|-349
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|219K
|EURUSD
|-2.7K
|OILUSD
|5.5K
|USDJPY
|753
|GBPUSD
|-782
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|#UKOILN
|354
|#US500
|50K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|338
|USDCAD
|-356
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 921.69 USD
Worst trade: -5 958 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 866.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -640.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.03 × 33
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.36 × 945
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.45 × 265
ForexTime-MT5
|0.59 × 11903
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.69 × 32
Swissquote-Server
|3.79 × 67625
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
|4.40 × 25
