SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ATong2
Dinh Van Hung

ATong2

Dinh Van Hung
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 82%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
187 (83.48%)
Loss Trades:
37 (16.52%)
Best trade:
46.99 USD
Worst trade:
-46.11 USD
Gross Profit:
767.87 USD (22 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-270.20 USD (11 064 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (31.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.77 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
72.41%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.79
Long Trades:
109 (48.66%)
Short Trades:
115 (51.34%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.14%
Annual Forecast:
62.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.11 USD (4.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.18% (46.11 USD)
By Equity:
38.23% (422.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 78
AUDUSD 74
EURUSD 60
GBPUSD 12
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 185
AUDUSD 162
EURUSD 135
GBPUSD 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 4.4K
AUDUSD 963
EURUSD 4K
GBPUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.99 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.17 × 18
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
Tickmill-Live02
0.49 × 368
ICMarkets-Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.65 × 1758
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.99 × 1366
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
Tickmill-Live09
1.02 × 616
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 627
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
Exness-Real18
1.07 × 1757
336 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
