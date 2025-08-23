- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
224
Profit Trades:
187 (83.48%)
Loss Trades:
37 (16.52%)
Best trade:
46.99 USD
Worst trade:
-46.11 USD
Gross Profit:
767.87 USD (22 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-270.20 USD (11 064 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (31.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.77 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
72.41%
Max deposit load:
7.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.79
Long Trades:
109 (48.66%)
Short Trades:
115 (51.34%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.14%
Annual Forecast:
62.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.11 USD (4.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.18% (46.11 USD)
By Equity:
38.23% (422.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|78
|AUDUSD
|74
|EURUSD
|60
|GBPUSD
|12
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|185
|AUDUSD
|162
|EURUSD
|135
|GBPUSD
|16
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|4.4K
|AUDUSD
|963
|EURUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.99 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.17 × 18
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.49 × 368
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.63 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.65 × 1758
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.99 × 1366
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.02 × 616
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 627
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
Exness-Real18
|1.07 × 1757
No reviews