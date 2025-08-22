SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dragon Turtle 1
Agus Budijono

Dragon Turtle 1

Agus Budijono
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -8%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
159 (51.79%)
Loss Trades:
148 (48.21%)
Best trade:
63.12 USD
Worst trade:
-31.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 213.02 USD (706 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 072.92 USD (504 092 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (229.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.87 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
10.48%
Max deposit load:
187.32%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
193 (62.87%)
Short Trades:
114 (37.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
7.63 USD
Average Loss:
-7.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-16.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.03 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.48%
Annual Forecast:
-42.25%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.52 USD
Maximal:
123.75 USD (41.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.64% (101.89 USD)
By Equity:
56.17% (0.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100Cash 257
US500Cash 50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100Cash 144
US500Cash -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100Cash 207K
US500Cash -4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.12 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Scalp Swing
No reviews
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 18:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 23:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.92% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 19:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 05:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dragon Turtle 1
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
369
USD
19
98%
307
51%
10%
1.13
0.46
USD
100%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.