Stepan Kharlov

Alfa1

Stepan Kharlov
0 reviews
107 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -63%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
958
Profit Trades:
797 (83.19%)
Loss Trades:
161 (16.81%)
Best trade:
35 829.10 RUB
Worst trade:
-51 616.92 RUB
Gross Profit:
848 958.59 RUB (90 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 057 457.83 RUB (93 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
79 (71 779.73 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 276.57 RUB (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
51.66%
Max deposit load:
122.40%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
412 (43.01%)
Short Trades:
546 (56.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-217.64 RUB
Average Profit:
1 065.19 RUB
Average Loss:
-6 568.06 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-55 089.67 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145 218.14 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
-26.70%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240 987.40 RUB
Maximal:
467 213.09 RUB (175.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.08% (461 096.31 RUB)
By Equity:
29.78% (65 972.11 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 494
GBPUSDrfd 356
USDJPYrfd 95
AUDUSDrfd 13
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -6.4K
GBPUSDrfd 4.1K
USDJPYrfd -333
AUDUSDrfd -823
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd -21K
GBPUSDrfd 21K
USDJPYrfd -2.3K
AUDUSDrfd -1.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35 829.10 RUB
Worst trade: -51 617 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +71 779.73 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -55 089.67 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.03 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 13:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
