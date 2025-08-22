- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
958
Profit Trades:
797 (83.19%)
Loss Trades:
161 (16.81%)
Best trade:
35 829.10 RUB
Worst trade:
-51 616.92 RUB
Gross Profit:
848 958.59 RUB (90 221 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 057 457.83 RUB (93 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
79 (71 779.73 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 276.57 RUB (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
51.66%
Max deposit load:
122.40%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
412 (43.01%)
Short Trades:
546 (56.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-217.64 RUB
Average Profit:
1 065.19 RUB
Average Loss:
-6 568.06 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-55 089.67 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145 218.14 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
-26.70%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240 987.40 RUB
Maximal:
467 213.09 RUB (175.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.08% (461 096.31 RUB)
By Equity:
29.78% (65 972.11 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|494
|GBPUSDrfd
|356
|USDJPYrfd
|95
|AUDUSDrfd
|13
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|-6.4K
|GBPUSDrfd
|4.1K
|USDJPYrfd
|-333
|AUDUSDrfd
|-823
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|-21K
|GBPUSDrfd
|21K
|USDJPYrfd
|-2.3K
|AUDUSDrfd
|-1.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35 829.10 RUB
Worst trade: -51 617 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +71 779.73 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -55 089.67 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
USD
698K
RUB
RUB
107
0%
958
83%
52%
0.80
-217.64
RUB
RUB
88%
1:40