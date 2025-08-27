SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FANTOM
Ali Afshin

FANTOM

Ali Afshin
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
WingoGroupLtd-Server
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 060
Profit Trades:
690 (65.09%)
Loss Trades:
370 (34.91%)
Best trade:
56.87 USD
Worst trade:
-144.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 789.21 USD (67 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 539.94 USD (66 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (74.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
42.35%
Max deposit load:
35.99%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
558 (52.64%)
Short Trades:
502 (47.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-4.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-3.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.12 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.24%
Annual Forecast:
27.24%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.91 USD
Maximal:
553.63 USD (32.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.19% (553.63 USD)
By Equity:
30.66% (511.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 468
EURUSD 319
GBPUSD.vip 145
EURUSD.vip 128
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -253
EURUSD 284
GBPUSD.vip 128
EURUSD.vip 90
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -4.7K
EURUSD 2.2K
GBPUSD.vip 457
EURUSD.vip 2.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.87 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WingoGroupLtd-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 23:30
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 07:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 04:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.27 01:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 01:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 01:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 01:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FANTOM
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
26
92%
1 060
65%
42%
1.16
0.24
USD
32%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.