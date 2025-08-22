SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FOREX3
Ali Afshin

FOREX3

Ali Afshin
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
WingoGroupLtd-Server
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
274
Profit Trades:
167 (60.94%)
Loss Trades:
107 (39.05%)
Best trade:
10.17 USD
Worst trade:
-84.26 USD
Gross Profit:
724.68 USD (48 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-653.46 USD (35 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (53.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
29.12%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
141 (51.46%)
Short Trades:
133 (48.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-102.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.76 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Annual Forecast:
18.84%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.14 USD
Maximal:
166.99 USD (26.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.25% (166.99 USD)
By Equity:
17.32% (277.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 225
GBPUSD.vip 46
EURUSD 2
USDSEK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 167
GBPUSD.vip -56
EURUSD -37
USDSEK -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
GBPUSD.vip -1.8K
EURUSD -387
USDSEK -1.7K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.17 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WingoGroupLtd-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
6.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.11.26 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 13:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 06:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 07:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 23:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 11:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 09:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 08:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 12:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 07:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
