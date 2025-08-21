SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EUR Mole Coder
Mr Krerkkrai Cherdchoochon

EUR Mole Coder

Mr Krerkkrai Cherdchoochon
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
76 (91.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (8.43%)
Best trade:
448.00 USD
Worst trade:
-756.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 644.00 USD (2 386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 724.80 USD (1 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (378.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
871.20 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
20.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
34 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
49 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
11.07 USD
Average Profit:
34.79 USD
Average Loss:
-246.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-756.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-756.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.60 USD
Maximal:
762.40 USD (15.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.06% (762.40 USD)
By Equity:
18.17% (738.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 919
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 882
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +448.00 USD
Worst trade: -757 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -756.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.35 × 414
Weltrade-Real
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
0.73 × 128
FusionMarkets-Live
1.06 × 33
Exness-MT5Real8
1.26 × 119
Exness-MT5Real12
2.13 × 24
Exness-MT5Real6
2.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real
3.80 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
6.19 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.90 × 31
XMGlobal-MT5 8
11.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Fully Automate trading focus on EURUSD

Deposit 500 USD per 0.1 Lot for copy the signal

Expected Growth : 3 - 5% per month

No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 22:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 10:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 08:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 23:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 22:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 08:00
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.21 08:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 08:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EUR Mole Coder
50 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
19
100%
83
91%
5%
1.53
11.07
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.