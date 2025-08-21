- Growth
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
76 (91.56%)
Loss Trades:
7 (8.43%)
Best trade:
448.00 USD
Worst trade:
-756.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 644.00 USD (2 386 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 724.80 USD (1 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (378.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
871.20 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
20.82%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
34 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
49 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
11.07 USD
Average Profit:
34.79 USD
Average Loss:
-246.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-756.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-756.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.60 USD
Maximal:
762.40 USD (15.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.06% (762.40 USD)
By Equity:
18.17% (738.40 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|83
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|919
|

|

|

|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|882
|

|

|

- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +448.00 USD
Worst trade: -757 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -756.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.35 × 414
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.73 × 128
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.06 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.13 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|2.77 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.80 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|6.19 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.90 × 31
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|11.00 × 1
Fully Automate trading focus on EURUSD
Deposit 500 USD per 0.1 Lot for copy the signal
Expected Growth : 3 - 5% per month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
19
100%
83
91%
5%
1.53
11.07
USD
USD
18%
1:500