Tantatat Pitaksakpong

CryptoBro

Tantatat Pitaksakpong
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -60%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
243 (48.11%)
Loss Trades:
262 (51.88%)
Best trade:
109.90 USD
Worst trade:
-77.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 801.20 USD (8 184 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 268.97 USD (8 066 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (111.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
41.88%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
247 (48.91%)
Short Trades:
258 (51.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.93 USD
Average Profit:
15.64 USD
Average Loss:
-16.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-146.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-28.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
499.14 USD
Maximal:
546.65 USD (66.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.97% (545.89 USD)
By Equity:
6.41% (38.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 258
ETHUSD 132
XAUUSD 115
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -30
ETHUSD -70
XAUUSD -368
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 208K
ETHUSD -71K
XAUUSD -18K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +109.90 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -146.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
TTCM-Live2
4.00 × 1
[Started in October, 2025]

Trade BTC and ETH only

Trade 24 hr./7 days

Hidden TP and SL

Maximum drawdown: 40%

Minimum deposit: $150 Recommended

No reviews
2025.11.23 02:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 09:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 19:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 05:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 15:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.