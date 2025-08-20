- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
243 (48.11%)
Loss Trades:
262 (51.88%)
Best trade:
109.90 USD
Worst trade:
-77.18 USD
Gross Profit:
3 801.20 USD (8 184 628 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 268.97 USD (8 066 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (111.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
189.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
41.88%
Max deposit load:
6.91%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
247 (48.91%)
Short Trades:
258 (51.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.93 USD
Average Profit:
15.64 USD
Average Loss:
-16.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-146.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-28.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
499.14 USD
Maximal:
546.65 USD (66.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.97% (545.89 USD)
By Equity:
6.41% (38.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|258
|ETHUSD
|132
|XAUUSD
|115
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-30
|ETHUSD
|-70
|XAUUSD
|-368
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|208K
|ETHUSD
|-71K
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
|
TTCM-Live2
|4.00 × 1
[Started in October, 2025]
Trade BTC and ETH only
Trade 24 hr./7 days
Hidden TP and SL
Maximum drawdown: 40%
Minimum deposit: $150 Recommended
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
312
USD
USD
26
100%
505
48%
42%
0.89
-0.93
USD
USD
66%
1:500