SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LowSignal
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad

LowSignal

Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
0 reviews
120 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -64%
XMGlobal-Real 21
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
534
Profit Trades:
269 (50.37%)
Loss Trades:
265 (49.63%)
Best trade:
300.96 USD
Worst trade:
-438.59 USD
Gross Profit:
6 888.94 USD (146 685 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 356.81 USD (147 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (69.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
459.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
1.27%
Max deposit load:
72.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
268 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
266 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
25.61 USD
Average Loss:
-23.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-242.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-706.48 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.04%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.93 USD
Maximal:
1 315.38 USD (72.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.73% (1 236.93 USD)
By Equity:
9.62% (11.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 514
EURUSD 10
EURCAD 3
EURAUD 3
AUDUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 531
EURUSD -38
EURCAD 29
EURAUD 9
AUDUSD -5
CADJPY 4
USDJPY 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -1.8K
EURUSD -1.5K
EURCAD 2K
EURAUD 616
AUDUSD -135
CADJPY 162
USDJPY 144
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +300.96 USD
Worst trade: -439 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 21" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 29
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
0.00 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 4
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 17
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.07 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.14 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.26 × 23
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.29 × 17
FBS-Real-6
0.44 × 57
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.50 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 20
0.54 × 175
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.63 × 1578
XM.COM-AU-Real 20
0.67 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.73 × 1126
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.81 × 59
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.95 × 37
XM.COM-Real 11
1.25 × 4
EquitiGroup-Live
1.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-3
2.10 × 180
10 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.05 16:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 19:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 10:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 23:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LowSignal
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
197
USD
120
88%
534
50%
1%
1.08
1.00
USD
96%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.