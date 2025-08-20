- Growth
Trades:
534
Profit Trades:
269 (50.37%)
Loss Trades:
265 (49.63%)
Best trade:
300.96 USD
Worst trade:
-438.59 USD
Gross Profit:
6 888.94 USD (146 685 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 356.81 USD (147 189 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (69.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
459.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
1.27%
Max deposit load:
72.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
268 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
266 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
25.61 USD
Average Loss:
-23.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-242.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-706.48 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-11.04%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.93 USD
Maximal:
1 315.38 USD (72.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.73% (1 236.93 USD)
By Equity:
9.62% (11.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|514
|EURUSD
|10
|EURCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|531
|EURUSD
|-38
|EURCAD
|29
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDUSD
|-5
|CADJPY
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-1.8K
|EURUSD
|-1.5K
|EURCAD
|2K
|EURAUD
|616
|AUDUSD
|-135
|CADJPY
|162
|USDJPY
|144
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +300.96 USD
Worst trade: -439 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -242.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 21" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-3
|0.00 × 17
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 3
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.07 × 14
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.14 × 14
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.26 × 23
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.29 × 17
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.44 × 57
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.50 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 20
|0.54 × 175
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.63 × 1578
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 20
|0.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.73 × 1126
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.81 × 59
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.95 × 37
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|1.25 × 4
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|2.10 × 180
30 USD per month
-64%
0
0
USD
USD
197
USD
USD
120
88%
534
50%
1%
1.08
1.00
USD
USD
96%
1:500