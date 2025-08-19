- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 926
Profit Trades:
2 513 (85.88%)
Loss Trades:
413 (14.11%)
Best trade:
486.85 UST
Worst trade:
-254.48 UST
Gross Profit:
16 755.00 UST (308 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 695.47 UST (321 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
106 (319.93 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 940.75 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
80.55%
Max deposit load:
31.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
1 913 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
1 013 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.07 UST
Average Profit:
6.67 UST
Average Loss:
-25.90 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-807.66 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 651.56 UST (22)
Monthly growth:
24.12%
Annual Forecast:
296.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 983.98 UST
Maximal:
4 066.85 UST (522.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.46% (4 064.51 UST)
By Equity:
52.00% (4 018.53 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|1565
|XAUUSD+
|1102
|EURUSD+
|87
|AUDUSD+
|77
|AUDCAD+
|45
|EURAUD+
|28
|USDCAD+
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|1.6K
|XAUUSD+
|4.6K
|EURUSD+
|-938
|AUDUSD+
|253
|AUDCAD+
|309
|EURAUD+
|153
|USDCAD+
|80
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|53K
|XAUUSD+
|-65K
|EURUSD+
|-18K
|AUDUSD+
|3.3K
|AUDCAD+
|9.9K
|EURAUD+
|2.4K
|USDCAD+
|1.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +486.85 UST
Worst trade: -254 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +319.93 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -807.66 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
algo
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
UST
UST
34
99%
2 926
85%
81%
1.56
2.07
UST
UST
88%
1:500