Kirill Skutin

SS Finance

Kirill Skutin
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -63%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 926
Profit Trades:
2 513 (85.88%)
Loss Trades:
413 (14.11%)
Best trade:
486.85 UST
Worst trade:
-254.48 UST
Gross Profit:
16 755.00 UST (308 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 695.47 UST (321 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
106 (319.93 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 940.75 UST (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
80.55%
Max deposit load:
31.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.49
Long Trades:
1 913 (65.38%)
Short Trades:
1 013 (34.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
2.07 UST
Average Profit:
6.67 UST
Average Loss:
-25.90 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-807.66 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 651.56 UST (22)
Monthly growth:
24.12%
Annual Forecast:
296.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 983.98 UST
Maximal:
4 066.85 UST (522.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
88.46% (4 064.51 UST)
By Equity:
52.00% (4 018.53 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 1565
XAUUSD+ 1102
EURUSD+ 87
AUDUSD+ 77
AUDCAD+ 45
EURAUD+ 28
USDCAD+ 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 1.6K
XAUUSD+ 4.6K
EURUSD+ -938
AUDUSD+ 253
AUDCAD+ 309
EURAUD+ 153
USDCAD+ 80
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 53K
XAUUSD+ -65K
EURUSD+ -18K
AUDUSD+ 3.3K
AUDCAD+ 9.9K
EURAUD+ 2.4K
USDCAD+ 1.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +486.85 UST
Worst trade: -254 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +319.93 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -807.66 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

algo
No reviews
2025.12.20 10:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 10:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 17:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 07:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 10:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 16:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 22:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 21:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
