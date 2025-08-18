SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Xtrade
Islam Lusubov

Xtrade

Islam Lusubov
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
XMGlobal-Real 9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
45 (88.23%)
Loss Trades:
6 (11.76%)
Best trade:
136.86 USD
Worst trade:
-55.65 USD
Gross Profit:
622.72 USD (516 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.65 USD (1 180 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (195.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
242.11 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
77.21%
Max deposit load:
2.42%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.99
Long Trades:
20 (39.22%)
Short Trades:
31 (60.78%)
Profit Factor:
9.63
Expected Payoff:
10.94 USD
Average Profit:
13.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.86 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.55%
Annual Forecast:
30.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.86 USD (4.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.99% (55.86 USD)
By Equity:
48.45% (788.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 14
CHFJPY 11
GOLD 7
GBPUSD 6
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 3
BTCUSD 3
GBPAUD 2
AUDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 160
CHFJPY 65
GOLD 292
GBPUSD -35
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 15
BTCUSD 49
GBPAUD 6
AUDCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 1.9K
CHFJPY 1.3K
GOLD 24K
GBPUSD -377
EURUSD 100
USDJPY 471
BTCUSD 487K
GBPAUD 156
AUDCAD 7
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.86 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +195.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 251
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
LQD1-Live01
0.33 × 27
XMGlobal-Real 9
0.43 × 5085
Exness-Real16
0.55 × 121
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
0.68 × 47
AxioryAsia-01Live
1.74 × 43
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.25 × 283
Fine
No reviews
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 07:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 06:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 16:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 14:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 22:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 18 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 17:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
