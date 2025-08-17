- Growth
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
349 (78.07%)
Loss Trades:
98 (21.92%)
Best trade:
81.98 USD
Worst trade:
-167.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 769.21 USD (1 369 150 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 537.98 USD (320 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (184.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.43 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
80.55%
Max deposit load:
46.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
346 (77.40%)
Short Trades:
101 (22.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-15.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-676.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-676.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.00%
Annual Forecast:
412.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.77 USD
Maximal:
676.64 USD (38.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.51% (676.64 USD)
By Equity:
87.49% (392.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|EURUSD
|99
|USA30
|72
|USA100
|64
|GBPUSD
|51
|USOIL.S
|28
|USA500.S
|24
|USDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-318
|EURUSD
|347
|USA30
|556
|USA100
|292
|GBPUSD
|150
|USOIL.S
|140
|USA500.S
|64
|USDCAD
|-1
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-33K
|EURUSD
|22K
|USA30
|768K
|USA100
|256K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|USOIL.S
|1.1K
|USA500.S
|22K
|USDCAD
|-87
|USDJPY
|129
|GBPJPY
|-52
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.98 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -676.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
HantecGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM2-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 3
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 131
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
Trade by teknikal analis,, not Fundamentalis
