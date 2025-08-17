SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FXTC
Subur Hidayahtullah

FXTC

Subur Hidayahtullah
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 1 216%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
349 (78.07%)
Loss Trades:
98 (21.92%)
Best trade:
81.98 USD
Worst trade:
-167.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 769.21 USD (1 369 150 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 537.98 USD (320 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (184.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.43 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
80.55%
Max deposit load:
46.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
346 (77.40%)
Short Trades:
101 (22.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
2.75 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-15.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-676.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-676.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.00%
Annual Forecast:
412.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.77 USD
Maximal:
676.64 USD (38.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.51% (676.64 USD)
By Equity:
87.49% (392.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 106
EURUSD 99
USA30 72
USA100 64
GBPUSD 51
USOIL.S 28
USA500.S 24
USDCAD 1
USDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -318
EURUSD 347
USA30 556
USA100 292
GBPUSD 150
USOIL.S 140
USA500.S 64
USDCAD -1
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -33K
EURUSD 22K
USA30 768K
USA100 256K
GBPUSD 11K
USOIL.S 1.1K
USA500.S 22K
USDCAD -87
USDJPY 129
GBPJPY -52
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.98 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +184.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -676.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 15
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
HantecGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM2-Live
0.00 × 3
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 2
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 28
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 131
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
Trade by teknikal analis,, not Fundamentalis
No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 23:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 16:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 19:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 18:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 16:19
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 11:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.