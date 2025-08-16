SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / WM Gold Sigma
Antony Manahan

WM Gold Sigma

Antony Manahan
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 103%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
488
Profit Trades:
300 (61.47%)
Loss Trades:
188 (38.52%)
Best trade:
31.04 USD
Worst trade:
-21.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 556.63 USD (119 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 401.95 USD (101 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (126.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
126.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
15.33%
Max deposit load:
55.02%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
294 (60.25%)
Short Trades:
194 (39.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
5.19 USD
Average Loss:
-7.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-39.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-63.32 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
45.75%
Annual Forecast:
555.05%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.53 USD
Maximal:
172.18 USD (55.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.86% (163.35 USD)
By Equity:
10.06% (17.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 487
GBPJPY+ 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 154
GBPJPY+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 18K
GBPJPY+ 43
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.04 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 12:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 01:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 13:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 05:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 06:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 00:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 02:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 04:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 17:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WM Gold Sigma
30 USD per month
103%
0
0
USD
279
USD
22
96%
488
61%
15%
1.11
0.32
USD
61%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.