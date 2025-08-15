- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 802
Profit Trades:
1 642 (91.12%)
Loss Trades:
160 (8.88%)
Best trade:
7 098.20 USD
Worst trade:
-2 932.50 USD
Gross Profit:
80 300.57 USD (3 010 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 972.64 USD (339 435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
244 (15 894.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 894.69 USD (244)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.08%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
152
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
11.88
Long Trades:
1 741 (96.61%)
Short Trades:
61 (3.39%)
Profit Factor:
5.36
Expected Payoff:
36.25 USD
Average Profit:
48.90 USD
Average Loss:
-93.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-5 498.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 498.50 USD (41)
Monthly growth:
55.86%
Annual Forecast:
677.74%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 498.50 USD (13.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.77% (5 498.50 USD)
By Equity:
43.86% (23 453.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Platinum
|627
|SILVER
|502
|Brent
|117
|OJNov25
|105
|GOLD
|81
|Palladium
|75
|UsaVixOct25
|35
|CottonDec25
|34
|Bra50Aug25
|28
|CornDec25
|28
|UsaVixNov25
|24
|SoybnsAug25
|19
|SoybnsSep25
|19
|UsaVixAug25
|18
|SoybnsNov25
|18
|Bra50
|16
|UsaVixJun25
|16
|UsaVixDec25
|15
|UsaVixSep25
|12
|CornSep25
|5
|UsaVixJul25
|4
|USDIndSep25
|3
|USDIndDec25
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Platinum
|25K
|SILVER
|22K
|Brent
|14K
|OJNov25
|-4.3K
|GOLD
|5.3K
|Palladium
|1.2K
|UsaVixOct25
|2.2K
|CottonDec25
|-1.1K
|Bra50Aug25
|144
|CornDec25
|700
|UsaVixNov25
|-3.7K
|SoybnsAug25
|-450
|SoybnsSep25
|1K
|UsaVixAug25
|-751
|SoybnsNov25
|302
|Bra50
|824
|UsaVixJun25
|-66
|UsaVixDec25
|3.9K
|UsaVixSep25
|-1.1K
|CornSep25
|-55
|UsaVixJul25
|289
|USDIndSep25
|-12
|USDIndDec25
|14
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Platinum
|1.7M
|SILVER
|441K
|Brent
|13K
|OJNov25
|-176K
|GOLD
|481K
|Palladium
|131K
|UsaVixOct25
|4.6K
|CottonDec25
|-6.5K
|Bra50Aug25
|15K
|CornDec25
|19K
|UsaVixNov25
|-4.5K
|SoybnsAug25
|-42K
|SoybnsSep25
|29K
|UsaVixAug25
|-2.9K
|SoybnsNov25
|30K
|Bra50
|30K
|UsaVixJun25
|-325
|UsaVixDec25
|2.9K
|UsaVixSep25
|-1.6K
|CornSep25
|-1.8K
|UsaVixJul25
|82
|USDIndSep25
|-1.2K
|USDIndDec25
|459
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 098.20 USD
Worst trade: -2 933 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 244
Maximum consecutive losses: 41
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 894.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 498.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Building...
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
537%
0
0
USD
USD
77K
USD
USD
29
87%
1 802
91%
100%
5.36
36.25
USD
USD
44%
1:200