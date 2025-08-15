SignalsSections
Norival Doria Ramos Junior

Gradiente Linear NDRJ

Norival Doria Ramos Junior
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 537%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 802
Profit Trades:
1 642 (91.12%)
Loss Trades:
160 (8.88%)
Best trade:
7 098.20 USD
Worst trade:
-2 932.50 USD
Gross Profit:
80 300.57 USD (3 010 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 972.64 USD (339 435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
244 (15 894.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 894.69 USD (244)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.08%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
152
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
11.88
Long Trades:
1 741 (96.61%)
Short Trades:
61 (3.39%)
Profit Factor:
5.36
Expected Payoff:
36.25 USD
Average Profit:
48.90 USD
Average Loss:
-93.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-5 498.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 498.50 USD (41)
Monthly growth:
55.86%
Annual Forecast:
677.74%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 498.50 USD (13.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.77% (5 498.50 USD)
By Equity:
43.86% (23 453.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Platinum 627
SILVER 502
Brent 117
OJNov25 105
GOLD 81
Palladium 75
UsaVixOct25 35
CottonDec25 34
Bra50Aug25 28
CornDec25 28
UsaVixNov25 24
SoybnsAug25 19
SoybnsSep25 19
UsaVixAug25 18
SoybnsNov25 18
Bra50 16
UsaVixJun25 16
UsaVixDec25 15
UsaVixSep25 12
CornSep25 5
UsaVixJul25 4
USDIndSep25 3
USDIndDec25 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Platinum 25K
SILVER 22K
Brent 14K
OJNov25 -4.3K
GOLD 5.3K
Palladium 1.2K
UsaVixOct25 2.2K
CottonDec25 -1.1K
Bra50Aug25 144
CornDec25 700
UsaVixNov25 -3.7K
SoybnsAug25 -450
SoybnsSep25 1K
UsaVixAug25 -751
SoybnsNov25 302
Bra50 824
UsaVixJun25 -66
UsaVixDec25 3.9K
UsaVixSep25 -1.1K
CornSep25 -55
UsaVixJul25 289
USDIndSep25 -12
USDIndDec25 14
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Platinum 1.7M
SILVER 441K
Brent 13K
OJNov25 -176K
GOLD 481K
Palladium 131K
UsaVixOct25 4.6K
CottonDec25 -6.5K
Bra50Aug25 15K
CornDec25 19K
UsaVixNov25 -4.5K
SoybnsAug25 -42K
SoybnsSep25 29K
UsaVixAug25 -2.9K
SoybnsNov25 30K
Bra50 30K
UsaVixJun25 -325
UsaVixDec25 2.9K
UsaVixSep25 -1.6K
CornSep25 -1.8K
UsaVixJul25 82
USDIndSep25 -1.2K
USDIndDec25 459
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 098.20 USD
Worst trade: -2 933 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 244
Maximum consecutive losses: 41
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 894.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 498.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ActivTradesMarkets-Server
1.35 × 48
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.42 × 27801
Building...
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 06:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 07:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 22:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 21:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 02:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.24 12:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 09:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 01:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 00:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 20:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
