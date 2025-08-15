The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ActivTradesMarkets-Server 1.35 × 48 ActivTradesCorp-Server 1.42 × 27801 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor