- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 496
Profit Trades:
2 987 (85.44%)
Loss Trades:
509 (14.56%)
Best trade:
1 032.85 USD
Worst trade:
-27 292.50 USD
Gross Profit:
309 807.08 USD (2 626 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 561.25 USD (3 081 132 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1053 (132 582.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132 582.68 USD (1053)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
160
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
2 717 (77.72%)
Short Trades:
779 (22.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
4.36 USD
Average Profit:
103.72 USD
Average Loss:
-578.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
74 (-168 143.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168 143.82 USD (74)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Annual Forecast:
8.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129 418.19 USD
Maximal:
168 259.88 USD (121.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.46% (168 259.88 USD)
By Equity:
50.97% (182 700.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3495
|AUDUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|AUDUSD
|-8
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-455K
|AUDUSD
|-16
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 032.85 USD
Worst trade: -27 293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1053
Maximum consecutive losses: 74
Maximal consecutive profit: +132 582.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168 143.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 28
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 18
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 12
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 12
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-49%
0
0
USD
USD
506K
USD
USD
23
96%
3 496
85%
100%
1.05
4.36
USD
USD
71%
1:500