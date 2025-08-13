SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold FBS
Topik Teguh Estu

Gold FBS

Topik Teguh Estu
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -49%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 496
Profit Trades:
2 987 (85.44%)
Loss Trades:
509 (14.56%)
Best trade:
1 032.85 USD
Worst trade:
-27 292.50 USD
Gross Profit:
309 807.08 USD (2 626 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 561.25 USD (3 081 132 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1053 (132 582.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132 582.68 USD (1053)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
160
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
2 717 (77.72%)
Short Trades:
779 (22.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
4.36 USD
Average Profit:
103.72 USD
Average Loss:
-578.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
74 (-168 143.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-168 143.82 USD (74)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Annual Forecast:
8.18%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129 418.19 USD
Maximal:
168 259.88 USD (121.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.46% (168 259.88 USD)
By Equity:
50.97% (182 700.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3495
AUDUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
AUDUSD -8
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -455K
AUDUSD -16
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 032.85 USD
Worst trade: -27 293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1053
Maximum consecutive losses: 74
Maximal consecutive profit: +132 582.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -168 143.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XM.COM-Real 17
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 28
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 18
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 12
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 12
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
172 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.18 12:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 09:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 14:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 04:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 03:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 02:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 01:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 12:53
No swaps are charged
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.