- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
80 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
100 (55.56%)
Best trade:
20.20 USD
Worst trade:
-8.83 USD
Gross Profit:
400.84 USD (24 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-271.69 USD (19 339 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.54 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
26.18%
Max deposit load:
90.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
80 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
100 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-2.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-19.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Annual Forecast:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.03 USD
Maximal:
26.49 USD (8.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.59% (26.49 USD)
By Equity:
1.98% (7.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|38
|USDCHF
|27
|EURUSD
|25
|AUDUSD
|22
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURJPY
|19
|GBPJPY
|16
|NZDUSD
|10
|EURAUD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|54
|USDCHF
|26
|EURUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURJPY
|28
|GBPJPY
|-8
|NZDUSD
|-4
|EURAUD
|0
|AUDJPY
|4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|-114
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|EURJPY
|146
|GBPJPY
|195
|NZDUSD
|-145
|EURAUD
|-140
|AUDJPY
|164
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.20 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 6
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 5
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.00 × 5
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 10
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 96
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 25
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 11
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.02 × 60
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.02 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.02 × 162
Consistent low risk growth.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
48%
4
55K
USD
USD
395
USD
USD
36
60%
180
44%
26%
1.47
0.72
USD
USD
9%
1:50
I'm copying Leonidas since around 2 months. It's a slow but very safe and consistent system which may not be missed in any portfolio. Always tight S/L used, no risky marty or grid :) Can recommend Terry's work without any doubts.