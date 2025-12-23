SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Leonidasfx
Terry Belin

Leonidasfx

Terry Belin
1 review
Reliability
36 weeks
4 / 55K USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
180
Profit Trades:
80 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
100 (55.56%)
Best trade:
20.20 USD
Worst trade:
-8.83 USD
Gross Profit:
400.84 USD (24 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-271.69 USD (19 339 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.54 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
26.18%
Max deposit load:
90.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
80 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
100 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-2.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-19.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Annual Forecast:
-0.06%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.03 USD
Maximal:
26.49 USD (8.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.59% (26.49 USD)
By Equity:
1.98% (7.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 38
USDCHF 27
EURUSD 25
AUDUSD 22
GBPUSD 20
EURJPY 19
GBPJPY 16
NZDUSD 10
EURAUD 2
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 54
USDCHF 26
EURUSD 0
AUDUSD 8
GBPUSD 22
EURJPY 28
GBPJPY -8
NZDUSD -4
EURAUD 0
AUDJPY 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 1.1K
USDCHF 1.8K
EURUSD -114
AUDUSD 9
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURJPY 146
GBPJPY 195
NZDUSD -145
EURAUD -140
AUDJPY 164
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.20 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 5
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 5
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 10
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 96
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 25
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 11
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.02 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.02 × 162
243 more...
Consistent low risk growth.
Average rating:
Logimator_1171
261
Logimator_1171 2025.12.23 15:18 
 

I'm copying Leonidas since around 2 months. It's a slow but very safe and consistent system which may not be missed in any portfolio. Always tight S/L used, no risky marty or grid :) Can recommend Terry's work without any doubts.

2026.01.05 12:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 21:52
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.37% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 00:38
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 12:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 21:29
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 144 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 22:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 19:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 01:43
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 96 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Leonidasfx
49 USD per month
48%
4
55K
USD
395
USD
36
60%
180
44%
26%
1.47
0.72
USD
9%
1:50
Copy

