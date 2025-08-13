- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
114 (52.77%)
Loss Trades:
102 (47.22%)
Best trade:
612.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-710.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 619.00 BRL (391 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 355.00 BRL (322 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (745.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 570.00 BRL (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
5.26%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
64 (29.63%)
Short Trades:
152 (70.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
5.85 BRL
Average Profit:
93.15 BRL
Average Loss:
-91.72 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-836.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 420.00 BRL (5)
Monthly growth:
-10.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 578.00 BRL
Maximal:
3 146.00 BRL (47.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.50% (3 146.00 BRL)
By Equity:
75.14% (125.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV25
|47
|WINZ25
|47
|WDOZ25
|32
|WING26
|28
|WDOX25
|20
|WDOF26
|16
|WDOV25
|15
|WDOU25
|9
|WINQ25
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV25
|109
|WINZ25
|-327
|WDOZ25
|64
|WING26
|91
|WDOX25
|223
|WDOF26
|123
|WDOV25
|104
|WDOU25
|110
|WINQ25
|60
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV25
|565
|WINZ25
|-6K
|WDOZ25
|18K
|WING26
|2.5K
|WDOX25
|49K
|WDOF26
|-43K
|WDOV25
|24K
|WDOU25
|25K
|WINQ25
|135
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +612.00 BRL
Worst trade: -710 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +745.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -836.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BancoBTGPactual-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
5.2K
BRL
BRL
19
0%
216
52%
5%
1.13
5.85
BRL
BRL
75%
1:100