Mauricio Cyrillo Sabio

Cyros Capital Futuros

Mauricio Cyrillo Sabio
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 3%
BancoBTGPactual-PRD
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
114 (52.77%)
Loss Trades:
102 (47.22%)
Best trade:
612.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-710.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 619.00 BRL (391 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 355.00 BRL (322 420 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (745.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 570.00 BRL (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
5.26%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
64 (29.63%)
Short Trades:
152 (70.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
5.85 BRL
Average Profit:
93.15 BRL
Average Loss:
-91.72 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-836.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 420.00 BRL (5)
Monthly growth:
-10.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 578.00 BRL
Maximal:
3 146.00 BRL (47.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.50% (3 146.00 BRL)
By Equity:
75.14% (125.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV25 47
WINZ25 47
WDOZ25 32
WING26 28
WDOX25 20
WDOF26 16
WDOV25 15
WDOU25 9
WINQ25 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 109
WINZ25 -327
WDOZ25 64
WING26 91
WDOX25 223
WDOF26 123
WDOV25 104
WDOU25 110
WINQ25 60
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 565
WINZ25 -6K
WDOZ25 18K
WING26 2.5K
WDOX25 49K
WDOF26 -43K
WDOV25 24K
WDOU25 25K
WINQ25 135
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +612.00 BRL
Worst trade: -710 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +745.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -836.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BancoBTGPactual-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.75% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 15:29
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 16:05
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 17:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 19:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.87% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 15:23
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 19:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.21% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 00:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
High current drawdown in 54% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 18:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 13:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.15 15:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cyros Capital Futuros
50 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
5.2K
BRL
19
0%
216
52%
5%
1.13
5.85
BRL
75%
1:100
