Kyoung Man Han

Deep Vision Gold

Kyoung Man Han
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 99%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 631
Profit Trades:
1 477 (90.55%)
Loss Trades:
154 (9.44%)
Best trade:
746.07 USD
Worst trade:
-746.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 004.52 USD (10 678 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 843.46 USD (9 608 014 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (244.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
746.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.34%
Max deposit load:
16.99%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
172
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
1 180 (72.35%)
Short Trades:
451 (27.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-31.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-746.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.37%
Annual Forecast:
-16.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.47 USD
Maximal:
1 132.73 USD (33.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (48.41 USD)
By Equity:
80.91% (3 814.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1222
BTCUSD 393
XAGUSD 13
ETHUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.4K
BTCUSD 704
XAGUSD 9
ETHUSD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 36K
BTCUSD 1M
XAGUSD 92
ETHUSD 9.9K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +746.07 USD
Worst trade: -746 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Deep Vision Gold 는  XAUUD 를  거래합니다. 
No reviews
2025.12.12 11:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 21:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 07:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 06:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.05 04:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 23:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
