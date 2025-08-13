- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 631
Profit Trades:
1 477 (90.55%)
Loss Trades:
154 (9.44%)
Best trade:
746.07 USD
Worst trade:
-746.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 004.52 USD (10 678 205 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 843.46 USD (9 608 014 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (244.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
746.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
78.34%
Max deposit load:
16.99%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
172
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
1 180 (72.35%)
Short Trades:
451 (27.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
1.32 USD
Average Profit:
4.74 USD
Average Loss:
-31.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-746.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-1.37%
Annual Forecast:
-16.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.47 USD
Maximal:
1 132.73 USD (33.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.32% (48.41 USD)
By Equity:
80.91% (3 814.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|1222
|BTCUSD
|393
|XAGUSD
|13
|ETHUSD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|704
|XAGUSD
|9
|ETHUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|36K
|BTCUSD
|1M
|XAGUSD
|92
|ETHUSD
|9.9K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +746.07 USD
Worst trade: -746 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.71 USD
Deep Vision Gold 는 XAUUD 를 거래합니다.
No reviews
